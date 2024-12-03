Editorial: Reusable water bottles are not a step toward a greener future

Emi Sim Water bottle brands such as Hydroflask, Stanley, and Owala promote their products as sustainable and eco-friendly. However, their harmful production process and long-lasting materials offset their intended environmental benefits.

Reusable water bottles are often associated with helping the environment. From brands like Hydroflask, Stanley, and Owala, these items are promoted as eco-friendly solutions to the plastic waste crisis.

However, despite their popularity, reusable water bottles fail to be the sustainable alternative they claim to be.

A 2010 study by Nestlé Waters North America found that a reusable water bottle, depending on its material, has to be used 10 to 20 times to counterbalance the impact of a plastic bottle. However, National Geographic points out that these numbers are potentially not being met and are often funded by large corporations, especially with the promotion of overconsumption on social media.

Although reusable water bottles can prevent plastic waste, their impact on the environment in other areas ultimately offsets their intended benefits.

Processes used in metal water bottle manufacturing, such as stainless steel production and aluminum smelting, are extremely resource-intensive and significantly contribute to air pollution. Virgin aluminum, in particular, is one of the leading contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in the manufacturing process.

The materials most commonly used to produce reusable water bottles — stainless steel, aluminum, and glass — can take hundreds of years to decompose when not recycled properly. According to Forge Recycling, Stainless steel can take anywhere from 100 to over 1000 years to break down. Glass, known for its durability, can take over one million years to decompose. Meanwhile, aluminum can take 200 to 500 years to decompose, as stated by the Muncie Sanitary District.

Additionally, stainless steel and aluminum bottles are more difficult to recycle than plastic bottles. They are produced with multiple materials fused together, making it difficult to send straight to the landfill, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Office of Sustainability.

Nevertheless, recycling these reusable water bottles is still essential in reducing environmental harm. The recycling process varies depending on the material, so it is important to familiarize yourself with the requirements. Aluminum and glass bottles are typically accepted in residential curbside recycling programs, while stainless steel may need to be taken directly to recycling facilities. Checking local recycling guidelines ensures these items are processed correctly, minimizing waste.

To maximize the environmental benefits of reusable water bottles, it is crucial to get the most use out of these bottles as possible. This could mean sticking to your favorite bottle long-term or writing your name in Sharpie at the bottom to prevent it from being lost.

Additionally, opting for bottles made from recycled materials can significantly reduce resource consumption and the production impact. Brands such as Ocean Bottle and Circular and Co. offer recyclable water bottles that are also made of recycled materials, offering a more eco-friendly alternative to conventional options.

While reusable water bottles may appear to be a sustainable solution to plastic waste, they often fall short of this purpose. When these bottles are produced, improperly disposed of, and inefficiently used, their environmental benefits are undermined. Reusable water bottles may not be as environmentally beneficial as they seem. It is crucial to emphasize proper recycling practices and opt for bottles made from recycled materials; shifting focus from mere ownership to responsible usage and disposal can ensure that reusable water bottles contribute to environmental solutions rather than become part of the problem.

*This editorial reflects the views of the Editorial Board and was written by Emi Sim. The Editorial Board voted 11 in agreement, 1 somewhat in agreement, and 3 refrained from voting.