Exploring the education offered to at-risk and incarcerated American youth

“I lost a friend to senseless violence. I figured no one is born holding a gun. Instead of acting out of anger, I wanted to educate myself on where the failures were — whether they stemmed from the family, the community, or systemic problems,” said Johnny Kovatch, founder of Unlock the Arts, a non-profit organization dedicated to the use of creative expression as a catalyst for personal transformation of system-impacted individuals.

Kovatch had volunteered at three of the juvenile hall facilities in Los Angeles County, Sylmar East Lake Central, and Los Padrinos. At the time, teens were being tried as adults. This was before bills such as Senate Bill (SB) 260 were passed in California to establish a youth offender parole hearing mechanism for youth, so the individuals were doing much state time. Kovatch discovered a clear lack of support.

For many at-risk and incarcerated youth education is more than a right — it’s a path to breaking a cycle of poverty, crime, and marginalization.

The state of education in the system

According to 2003 statistics, 85% of youth in the country’s justice system have difficulty reading and statistics show that approximately 40% of America’s juvenile offenders at a 10th-grade level read below a 4th-grade level.

Since the 2000s, it has not been uncommon for these students to graduate with poor reading skills. Los Angeles County was sued for this reason in 2010 after it was revealed that some youths were given diplomas despite being illiterate. A settlement led to the county implementing reading assessments and intervention programs.

More recent data analyzed the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP), administered when students are in grades 3-8 and again in grade 11. In the best-performing juvenile court school during the 2018-2019 school year, 51.85% of students did not meet the English Language Arts (ELA) standard and 84.62% did not meet the Mathematics standard. During the 2021-2022 school year, 61.54% of students did not meet the ELA standard and 86.49% did not meet the Mathematics standard. In both school years, these percentages far exceeded those of California public school students who did not meet the standard.

“I wish you could see some of the packets that these kids get. I’ve seen curricula that focus on the Russian Revolution when the students don’t even know how to spell. It’s a curriculum that doesn’t make sense,” said Suzanne Campbell, Co-Executive Director of Underground GRIT, an organization that promotes change in prisons, jails, and juvenile institutions and helps incarcerated people with reentry into society.

Campbell, along with others, founded Underground GRIT after recognizing the gaps in the systems of care and seeing long-term youth falling through the cracks. It works with system-impacted youth and adults ranging from ages 12 to the oldest being 69, many of whom have special needs and Individualized Education Programs (IEPs).

A 2013 study found that incarcerated special education and general education students exhibited substantial reading deficits in the areas of decoding and reading comprehension. It also found that age, race, and special education status were significant predictors of reading deficits.

Complete education data for incarcerated students is generally difficult to access, in part due to privacy concerns, lacking data entry, and a lack of assessments created for the needs of incarcerated students.

According to a recent study from the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools, many students did not receive the initial reading assessment or follow-up evaluations within the required timeframes. Additionally, the data uncovered unexpected and unexplained patterns in reading ability. Some students showed drastic changes, such as jumping from a second-grade reading level to an 11th grade between assessments that were not very far apart, while others experienced the reverse, suggesting potential flaws in the assessment process or data interpretation.

“There should be more transparency as far as what kind of education these youth are getting. Just like public schools have their supervised testing and all those things, the same thing should happen for education sites for youth that are incarcerated,” Campbell said.

In approaching the issues involving juvenile justice, Campbell considers three ways: prevention, intervention, and reentering the community.

“So in prevention would be the stopping the prison, the school to prison pipeline, where issues of behavior in schools are dealt with as criminal activity when a lot of time there’s underlying problems that should be addressed. And so that interaction with suspensions, expulsions, or police contact when youth are still in school, enter them into the system, and then a lot of times when they’re incarcerated. In juvenile hall, the education they’re provided is below what they should be getting, which is why we need intervention.”

Campbell emphasizes the final piece — reentering the community — is often extremely difficult.

“When youth have been incarcerated, they’re viewed a certain way, and many school districts, traditional school districts, do not want the students returning, so their time served doesn’t matter. They are pushed aside to other alternative sites, sometimes ones not even within the district.”

In Campbell’s area of work, youth become part of the Orange County Department of Education when they are incarcerated. They are then no longer part of their original school districts. There are also particular parts of the Orange County Department of Education that exist outside of juvenile halls. These are called ACCESS (Alternative Education) sites. Other counties may have a similar system.

“A lot of times traditional high schools say, ‘Why don’t those kids go to ACCESS? It’s better for them. They shouldn’t go to a regular high school.’ So for a youth who’s an 11th or 12th grader who wants to return to their high school, it’s very, very difficult because districts will put up these artificial barriers,” Campbell said.

There may be additional logistics problems.

“If a parent cannot be there to get them enrolled, it can take weeks for them to get enrolled, and they risk being violated and going back to juvenile hall just because they can’t get enrolled in school,” Campbell said.