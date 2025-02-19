Finding their flocks

What makes birds different?

Caring for a bird is greatly different from caring for cats or dogs, one of the foremost reasons being their longevity and the advanced planning required because of it. A bird may quite literally outlive its owner, according to Dix Animal Hospital, as some of the larger species can live for longer than 20 to 80 years. There has to be a plan in place for if something happens and the owner is no longer able to care for the bird.

Unfortunately, it is very common for people to adopt a bird without realizing what kind of commitment it is for the long term. Eventually, if the caretaker passes away and their family is not interested in taking on the responsibility, the bird will have nowhere to go and subsequently end up without a home.

Because of these issues, there are several organizations that specialize specifically in surrendered and unhoused birds, one of which is called Mickaboo. Mickaboo is a volunteer-run bird rescue that operates throughout the Bay Area. Having no central location, it is made entirely of experienced foster homes caring for thousands of companion birds.

A lot of experience is gained from working hands-on with these birds, many of which arrive at Mickaboo as surrenders. Mickaboo volunteer Vincent Hrovat described a simplified version of Maslow’s Pyramid that the rescue has adapted for its birds to visualize their goals.

“The bottom of the pyramid, the widest part, is basic: food, water, and shelter. We provide that for them. The next step up is companionship. We get them comfortable and eventually interacting with people. The next step is we get them comfortable with others of their own species, if possible, and working on things that will keep them occupied and happy,” Hrovat said. “So we try to take them all as far up that path as we can.”

One of Mickaboo’s goals is to ensure that all of their birds are adopted out to a home where they will be well cared for for a lifetime. There is a very strict application process that includes classes, phone screening, and a home visit.

A main concern is making sure that adopters are fully committed to the bird they are taking on.

“Adopters need to commit for the long term. The smaller ones can live 10 or 15 years. The bigger ones can live up to 80 or so years, and people need to make a commitment to keep them for their whole life and to have a place where it’s going to go safely after they pass away,” Hrovat said.

Hrovat emphasizes the importance of being prepared to adopt a bird — prepared to spend money, to dedicate space, and to commit for a lifetime.

“Be prepared for the long haul. Be prepared for a bird to live for dozens of years, and to be a part of your family for that time, and be prepared for personality changes as the bird gets older,” Hrovat said.