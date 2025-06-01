Frank Ocean makes a move or a mirage

Shreya Parmar Includes screenshots from the Instagram account @francisswupperman and posters seen in Tokyo. Both of which sparked theories from fans about Frank Ocean’s next project. Image created by ChatGPT and edited by Shreya Parmar

Fans reignited a wave of speculation after a mysterious Instagram account, street posters in Tokyo, and alleged music snippets popped up that alleged Frank Ocean, a popular music artist, had returned.

Ocean hasn’t released a full-length album since Blonde dropped in 2016, yet somehow, he’s still the most talked about musician. While Ocean himself has remained silent, fans everywhere, including at local high schools, are weighing in on whether this mystery marks the beginning of a comeback or another elaborate misdirection.

The Instagram post and Tokyo posters

Speculation intensified when an Instagram account (@franciswupperman) appeared in early May 2025. It followed only Frank Ocean and featured a single cryptic post: a black-and-white graphic reading, “Frank. A tale of three parts begins next week.”

This set off theories that Ocean was preparing a three-part project, possibly of music, film, and fashion.

Then, posters with the word “Frank” and a QR code began appearing on buildings and telephone poles in Tokyo. The posters bore no branding and led directly to the same Instagram account, according to The Jasmine Brand.

“I love decoding celebrity clues. It’s exciting, kind of like what Taylor Swift fans do,” said Miti Gajar, a junior at Newark High School. “I didn’t really expect anything huge on May 22, but it was cool to see how deep some people got.”

Gajar hopes Ocean drops “a full-length album with fun features,” but says she’d be happy with a single too.

Her favorite theory?

“The idea that he might do a reverse Blonde or something similar in style,” Gajar said. “That would be so cool.”

Hope, grief, and the need for space

Ocean’s younger brother, Ryan Breaux, tragically passed away in a car accident in 2020. Many fans believe this loss is one reason Ocean has stayed largely out of the public eye, according to E News.

One fan, Karina Abuel, a sophomore at Carlmont High School, agrees with this theory.

“He’s just been trying to deal with grief, which is totally understandable. The public kind of needs to respect boundaries and give him the space he needs to come back when he’s ready,” Abuel said.

Abuel believes that if Ocean does choose to return, this event will have only deepened his music.

“Even if he’s just going through something personal, I feel like he could come back bigger and better. These experiences help artists grow,” Abuel said.

Behind-the-scenes theories

Tomás Nieto, a senior at Pioneer High School, has been following the mystery closely. He says he’s “10 out of 10 deep” into the conspiracy and has mixed feelings about it.

“I think he might be in the studio. There’s a chance an album is coming out, but I also think it might just be hype,” Nieto said. “People need to chill because they keep getting everyone’s hopes up all the time.”

Nieto added that while he hopes for an album or even a documentary, he’s cautious about getting too excited.

“He might be in pretty deep emotionally right now,” Nieto said.

His favorite theory revolves around the mysterious Instagram posts and the idea that Ocean is planning a multi-part release.

“I thought the three-part thing was kind of cool. It feels like he’s building something behind the scenes,” Nieto said.

A prank or a pattern?

While the clues felt purposeful, no music has been released, and no official statements have been made. May 22, the date referenced in the Instagram bio, came and went without fanfare. Many fans are now wondering if this was all a prank or part of Ocean’s long history of unconventional rollouts.

Ocean famously trolled his label in 2016 by dropping Endless, a visual album, just to fulfill his contract. He released Blonde independently the very next day, according to Rolling Stone.

Abuel said the constant cycle of speculation may be fueled more by media outlets than by Ocean himself.

“A lot of different publication sites use the crazy theories fans come up with for their own benefit,” Abuel said.

Waiting in the silence

Whether it’s grief, art, marketing, or mystery, Ocean still has the ability to capture attention without saying a word. For fans, the silence is part of the experience, even if it’s sometimes frustrating.

“If something does drop, I just hope he’s OK and we know he’s back,” Abuel said.

“I think he’s adding final touches,” Gajar said.

“Maybe he’s in the studio. Who knows?” Nieto said.

For now, Ocean remains a mystery. And maybe, that’s the point.