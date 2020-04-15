Frank Ocean’s newest singles start April off with a blessing

Waiting for something new and exciting has become the norm for people across the world during quarantine. But for Frank Ocean fans, waiting was an issue long before quarantine.

Luckily, Ocean unexpectedly released two singles, “Cayendo” and “Dear April,” earlier this month. Neither song is new to die-hard Ocean fans, as they were both released on vinyl last October.

Although not technically new, this is the first time the two songs have been properly released to the public. Staying true to character, Ocean made little-to-no effort in endorsing his new releases. Ocean is known for his seemingly mysterious personality, taking very few interviews and seldom performing live.

Ocean is also known for the deep themes in his music, and the beautiful, complex way he portrays these ideas. “Cayendo” and “Dear April” are no exception to these publically-set high standards.

“Cayendo,” the only song Ocean has written with a predominant portion in another language, is about falling in love with someone who doesn’t feel the same. Unrequited love is a familiar tragedy many people will come to experience in life, which only strengthens the emotional connection people can form with the song.

Not only are the lyrics meaningful and deep, but the sound of the song is also just as beautiful.

Both songs are acoustic, and the way Ocean’s voice blends with the raw instruments reminds listeners why he’s so praised in the music community.

“Dear April” and “Cayendo” have a similar level of depth; both songs are about struggles with love. However, “Dear April” focuses on what comes when trust in a relationship is broken and that relationship falls apart. The overall sad messages of the songs are emphasized in the way Ocean sings them; longing and disappointment can easily be heard in Ocean’s voice as he delivers the lyrics.

The songs are both very well written and amazing to listen to, similar to the other singles he’s released since his last album, “Blonde,” four years ago. Although these singles are all unique and pleasant to listen to, many fans are growing impatient, waiting for the release of a new album.

When Ocean does finally release his new album, it’ll need to be nothing short of a masterpiece, living up to “Blonde” and his fans’ anticipation.

However, since his quick rise to fame, Ocean has proven to be an amazing singer and songwriter. Ocean is the only artist who could live up to his previous work, and singles like “Cayendo” and “Dear April” are more than enough to keep fans satisfied until the release of his next album.