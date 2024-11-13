From crunchy to sweet: 6 Trader Joe’s snacks you won’t want to miss

Olivia Barton The Trader Joe’s snack aisle is packed with treats. Buyers such as Carlmont freshman Ellyssa Won especially enjoy Trader Joe’s snacks. “I love Trader Joe’s because it is affordable and always has innovative products,” Won said.

Trader Joe’s offers a variety of snacks packed with bold flavors and healthy ingredients. From unique finds to classic favorites with a twist, these treats can brighten even the cloudiest days. Here is a list of must-have Trader Joe’s snacks to add to your cart!

Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

The brand’s famous Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips put a unique twist on the popular Takis, providing a kick of spice without overwhelming heat. Each chip is coated with zesty chili-lime seasoning, making them packed with flavor and hard to put down.

Peel Away Fruit Leather Buttons

The three flavors of the Peel Away Fruit Leather Buttons— strawberry-mango, mango, and grape-mango — each have a light and sweet taste.

“My favorite is the grape-mango flavor, because they are so small I feel like I can eat a million of them at once,” said Angela Picht, a sophomore at Carlmont High School.

Each bite-sized piece offers a balanced taste using only natural flavors, making it ideal for those who enjoy a chewy and sweet snack.

Sour Cream and Onion Flavored Rings

The Sour Cream and Onion Flavored Rings serve as a healthier alternative to traditional chips. They are made from lentils and rice, with a crunchy yet light consistency and a savory, salty flavor that’s hard to resist.

“I enjoy these the most because they are so healthy and still have a flavorful, salty taste,” said Jack Rizvi, a Trader Joe’s employee.

Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack

A flavorful blend of spicy seasoning wrapped in a light layer of seaweed, the Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack offers a taste similar to vegetable tempura. Each bite combines a satisfying texture with a bold, savory flavor. The snack provides a salty and slightly spicy taste that compliments the mildness of the seaweed.

Passion Fruit Rounds

The chewy dried fruit pieces balance tart and sweet flavors with the added crunch of passion fruit seeds. The use of the fruit’s natural sugars provides a sweet taste without any artificial sweeteners. The snack offers a more nutritious alternative to candy and is packed with fiber and antioxidants.

“The rounds are very chewy, and the combination between the seed and the gummy is just immaculate,” said Averie Chu, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Butter Toffee Pretzels

Salty pretzels coated in rich toffee flavor create a unique combination of sweet and savory flavors. The soft caramelized sweetness with the salt from the crunchy pretzels makes this a go-to comfort food for snack lovers. It is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a fun twist on classic pretzels.