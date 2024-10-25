Interest in horror movies increases during Halloween season

Carved Halloween Pumpkin with Light Inside/ Vladimir Srajber/ pexels.com/ Public Domain A Jack-O-Latern featuring ominous lights illuminating from within. The Jack-O-Latern is an iconic part of the Halloween season and resembles the relationship between horror and Halloween.

Amidst the Halloween season, interest in the ever-divisive horror genre is beginning to peak.

The Halloween season and horror movies have traditionally always gone hand in hand. According to Parrot Analytics, nearly 20% of all horror movies that premiered between 2019 and 2023 in the United States were released in October. The spooky nature of Halloween lends itself perfectly to the frightening scares of the horror genre.

“I feel a need to watch more horror movies during the Halloween season, even though I do not think they are great movies,” said Leia Camacho Fuentes, a student at Carlmont High School.

The horror genre is unique compared to the rest of the film industry. The genre contains various subgenres, such as physiological horror or slashers, that explore unique concepts typically not seen in other major genres. The generally darker themes found in these films further tie them to the Halloween season, a time synonymous with scary figures.

Nathan Gonzales, Created on Flourish

However, no matter the type, every horror movie wishes to accomplish the same goal: Fear within the audience. Fear is crucial in all horror films and serves as an appealing aspect to viewers.

“You can watch something and not know what is going to happen and be scared; I like that,” said Faith Skeer, a student at Carlmont High School.

The variety of subgenres within the horror genre allows filmmakers more freedom when creating their films. It adds a sense of unpredictability to each film, leaving viewers anxious about what may occur on screen next.

“The best horror movies are the ones that do something you did not expect, or do what you expected was going to happen but in a completely different way than you anticipated,” said Arrow Gische, a Carlmont student and fan of the horror genre.

Despite the wide variety of options, many prefer to avoid the genre entirely. The thrill of being scared doesn’t appeal to everyone, and, at times, the genre can be formulaic and reuse familiar tropes, something that is not as present in other film genres, such as fantasy or action films.

“When it comes to horror movies, they are so predictable. I would rather watch a fantasy, adventure, or action movie than a horror movie,” said Ricardo Ruiz, an English teacher at Carlmont High School.

As of 2024, the horror genre remains as prevalent as ever. This October, horror films such as “Terrifier 3” and “Smile 2” have been released, receiving positive feedback from audiences. Major productions such as “Heretic” and “Nosferatu” are also slated to release later this year.

The significant jump in interest in horror movies during Halloween is substantial; however, the horror genre continues to be dominant year-round.

“If a horror movie is outside the Halloween season, and it is one of those classics, I am tuning in,” said Edwin Martinez, an Instructional Associate at Carlmont High School. “You can never go wrong with a horror movie.”