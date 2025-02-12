Journeys across borders

Journey two

Jasmine Ahmadi’s* heart thudded so violently she thought it might betray her. Every muscle in her body ached from hours of stillness in the dark of the night, yet she pressed herself tighter beneath the grimy cloth that barely hid her and the 14 others. The air under the cover was stifling, thick with sweat and fear, but she didn’t dare move.

The truck — its headlights off — jolted as it drove on the bumpy desert ground, and Ahmadi’s breath hitched. Through the openings on the side of the truck, she caught a glimpse of the looming guard towers with their light in the distance, promising a fate that she would be gripped by trepidation if the guards found them. Her pulse raced, her body trembling with fear, but she bit down hard on her lip to silence the terror threatening to spill over.

“ The smugglers, put 15 of us in the back of a pickup truck, and we were squished together. They put a tarp over our heads so that when driving through a city, we would look like trucks of maybe potatoes. They turned off the light on the pickup truck and started driving through the desert off the road. — Jasmine Ahmadi

Despite the suffocating dread, a fierce determination anchored her. She clenched her fists, her nails digging into her palms as she focused on one thought: freedom. This was her moment, her chance to escape the life that had become a prison. No matter the cost, she was leaving Iran. She had to.

“They, the smugglers, put 15 of us in the back of a pickup truck, and we were squished together. They put a tarp over our heads so that when driving through a city, we would look like trucks of maybe potatoes. When we were driven out of the cities, they turned off the light on the pickup truck and started driving through the desert off the road,” Amahdi said.

This was only a portion of her experience escaping from Iran in 1989 — around ten years after the Iran revolution in 1979.

Ahmadi reflects on her life as a Jewish resident in Iran before 1979 when she was just nine. The Iran Revolution lasted for almost 10 years until 1988. Many people lost their lives on the streets. According to Britannica, It began when Iraq, under the leadership of Saddam Hussein, invaded Iran, aiming to seize control of disputed border territories and weaken the newly established Islamic Republic of Iran.

The war influenced regional dynamics and sparked significant waves of displacement and refugee movements, which included Ahmadi.

The Jewish population in Iran decreased significantly since 1948, with there being 100,000. According to the Jewish Virtual Library this number decreased to 9,300. This decrease of Jews in Iran is prominently due to emigration which means migration out of a certain place.



Jade Wu

After the revolution, Iran fell under the control of an Islamic regime, and Ahmadi’s life was transformed. The freedom she once knew felt suffocated, as though she were cloaked in a black veil, symbolizing the restrictive regulations imposed on her as both a Jew and a woman.

Discrimination followed her from a young age. Ahmadi recalls her school days vividly, where she faced persistent efforts to pressure her into converting to Islam. Teachers and classmates alike tried to sway her, but she stood firm, refusing to abandon her beliefs despite the isolation it brought.

Her identity as a woman also became a daily battle. Within a year of the regime’s rise, mandatory hijabs and modest uniforms were enforced, stripping women of their individuality and freedom of expression. School uniforms and clothing were redesigned to obscure their figures, reflecting a growing patriarchal dominance that reshaped not only how women dressed but also how they moved through society.

“ We could no longer wear our typical skirt or top. We had to cover our bodies with long sleeves and baggy pants so no curve was showing. Society pushed women to cover their bodies because it was a patriarchal society, and women had full responsibility for what happened to them. — Jasmine Ahmadi

“We could no longer wear our typical skirt or top. We had to cover our bodies with long sleeves and baggy pants so no curve was showing. The society pushed women to cover their bodies because it’s a patriarchal society, and women had full responsibility for what happens to them,” Ahmadi said.

The stark change in her status as a woman weighed heavily on her, altering even the most minor aspects of her daily life. This led to her decision to leave Iran.

Ahmadi described this decision as the most significant decision of her life. She mentions how the most challenging thing about immigrating out of Iran was leaving her family and familiar culture behind to a place that seemed like an entirely new world. She loved the art of Iran, from simple words to poetry and the language.

“Iran has a beautiful culture. It has a beautiful language and poetry; everything was familiar to me. All my friends and family. It was heartbreaking to leave it all behind,” Ahmadi said.

At 19, Ahmadi applied for a visa to leave Iran but was denied. She explained that the Iranian government was reluctant to grant Jews access to foreign countries, fearing they would never return.

Undeterred by the refusal of a visa and determined to create a better life for herself, Ahmadi looked at other options. Her father was able to connect with a smuggling organization that specialized in helping Jews escape Iran, providing her with a pathway to pursue her dream of freedom and opportunity.

It was a hazardous process.

Jade Wu

Ahmadi knew she was putting her life on the line if she were to be caught with a smuggler. She said that she heard stories of many people facing the consequences of getting caught leaving Iran, many being thrown in jail or raped by the guards. Though she was afraid, she was even more determined to find the better life she wanted.

She found herself on a long drive through the desert in the dead of night on the back of a pickup truck in the direction out of Iran to Pakistan. The road was barely a road, and guard towers, an intimidating presence, constantly embraced Ahmadi with fright that they would be caught.

“We could see the guard towers of the border guards. Their light was a distance away, and we had to be quiet. This went on for hours and hours as we drove,” Ahmadi said.

Ahmadi had no contact with their families for the eight days they were driving to a safe spot in Pakistan. Ahmadi’s family of eight days was alert for any sign of Ahmadi’s whereabouts or condition.

“The first eight days that I was traveling, there was no news to my family about my whereabouts, and they were apprehensive about me until they got a confirmation from the smuggler that we had reached the safe spot in Pakistan,” Ahmadi said.

Ahmadi’s journey was shared with other Jewish immigrants on the truck, many of whom went through similar struggles that motivated them to leave Iran. Like Ahmadi, eight of the 14 passengers were women who fled not only religious persecution as Jews but also the social constraints put on them as women in a harsh environment. They sought freedom and opportunities they couldn’t find in Iran.

The remaining passengers were a mix of older couples looking for a better quality of life and men driven by the promise of more opportunities. Despite their varying reasons for fleeing, they were united by the hope that they clung to of finding refuge and creating a new life in a place where, though different, these immigrants had the freedom they needed. Their shared experiences of displacement and aspiration created a bond as they navigated the uncertainties of their journey together.

Once they arrived in Pakistan, they were still unable to consider themselves free. Ahmadi and the 14 others were still smuggling material into Pakistan, so if they were to get caught in Pakistan, they would be put in jail and given to the Iranian guards.

At first, in Pakistan, she and her 14 companions lived in the city of Karachi for 2 months, during which they had to carefully navigate through the city since they were still in danger of being caught. To become legal, she and the 14 other Jews had to drive another few days to arrive in Vienna, Austria, where the United Nations, or UN, office was.

In Vienna, with the help of different organizations, they went through a seven-month wait while the paperwork phases were completed to get their legal status and immunity. Once the organization and authorities finished their documentation, Ahmadi and her companions applied for a group passport to the U.S., paving the way for their new lives in a land of freedom and opportunity.

But their journey does not end there.

Ahmadi landed in Los Angeles 35 years ago, where she had family waiting for her. Ahmadi mentioned that her Aunt and Uncle had helped her navigate the U.S., which had contrasted significantly with Iran 35 years ago.

Ahmadi’s journey of adapting to life in the U.S. reflects the complexities of cultural assimilation and personal growth. Her desire to quickly immerse herself in American culture by obtaining a driver’s license, pursuing education, and starting a career highlights her determination to build a new future for herself and her family. However, this rapid adjustment came with challenges, particularly in reconciling her Persian heritage with her new American identity.

“ I was faced with the challenge of figuring myself out. Because I’m the first generation and everything starts with me, I was unsure of how much I wanted to remain Persian and how much I wanted to become an American. And if it was something in between, what parts did I take of each culture? It took me a couple of years to figure it out. — Jasmine Ahmadi

In her early 20s, Ahmadi grappled with questions of identity and belonging. She faced the delicate task of deciding which aspects of her Persian culture to retain and which elements of American culture to adopt. This period of self-discovery required her to confront difficult choices for her personal development and the legacy she wanted to create for her future family.

“I was faced with the challenge of figuring myself out. Because I’m the first generation and everything starts with me, I was unsure of how much I wanted to remain Persian and how much I wanted to become an American. And if it was something in between, what parts did I take of each culture? It took me a couple of years to figure it out,” Ahmadi said. “It was an exciting process.”

Ahmadi advocates for the respectful treatment of immigrants, emphasizing that the journey to the U.S. and building a new life there is incredibly challenging, even with the help of government services and organizations.

One phrase she often hears is people telling immigrants to “go back to where they came from.” She points out that this is a profoundly disrespectful remark, especially when the person saying it has no understanding of the hardships involved in immigrating or the personal stories behind why these individuals are in the U.S.

The immigration process is often complex, filled with obstacles, and driven by circumstances like safety, opportunity, or family reunification — circumstances that those who make such remarks likely don’t fully appreciate.

“I think that needs to be highlighted to everyone else that it took us an arduous journey, not just for me, but for all of us,” Ahmadi said. “We came here. We didn’t know the language. We had to assimilate and go through a complicated process, not only to get here but also to live here, to become who we are, and to become a productive part of society. That should not be disregarded or discounted. It should be elevated.”