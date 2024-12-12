Kendrick Lamar’s new album captivates audiences

Nathan Gonzales A computer plays Kendrick Lamar’s newest album GNX. Despite the change in sound, GNX is one of Lamar’s most popular projects to date.

Kendrick Lamar’s newest studio album, GNX, is receiving praise from audiences and critics, earning recognition as one of the year’s best albums.

Known for his introspective lyricism and innovative sound, Lamar has consistently pushed the boundaries of hip-hop. With previous projects such as “To Pimp A Butterfly” and “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” Lamar has cemented himself as one of the most influential modern hip-hop artists, collecting 17 Grammys throughout his career.

Lamar’s distinct sound has amassed millions of listeners worldwide. Currently, Lamar is the 15th most streamed artist on Spotify.

“Kendrick Lamar is one of my favorite artists. He is one of the best lyricists in the world, and his storytelling elevates his songs beyond the hip-hop genre,” said Ben Kiernan, a sophomore at Carlmont.

On GNX, Lamar continues tackling the complex social and political themes in his other projects, however, in a tonally distinct manner. GNX is heavily influenced by ’90s West Coast hip hop, with Lamar embracing an abrasive tone over gritty West Coast beats, a sound that Lamar has yet to explore.

GNX came as a surprise to many fans. While many artists chose to undergo month-long rollouts to build interest in their albums, Lamar decided to release the album with no warning to fans.

“I did not expect Kendrick Lamar to release an album this year, especially one that was as good as GNX,” said Finn Sher, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Although GNX came as a surprise to many, it did not slow down the success of the album. GNX quickly became one of the year’s most successful projects, recording the largest opening week for any hip-hop album in 2024.

Nathan Gonzales

Lamar’s shift in sound has resonated with many listeners, who praise the album’s authenticity and fresh approach.

“I loved Lamar’s performance on GNX. Although the songs sound slightly different, the quality of each song is just as good, if not better, than his other projects,” said Rob Metzgar, a fan of Kendrick Lamar.

Despite the success, many listeners disliked the change in sound, preferring the creative storytelling present on his other projects.

“I thought the album was alright, but I prefer his other albums. The storytelling and lyricism in his past albums are outstanding, and I feel like it was not as noticeable on this project,” Sher said.

“ This was my favorite hip-hop album of the year. Every aspect of the album, from lyricism to sound design, was excellent. I will be listening to this album for a long time. — Ben Kiernan

Narratively, GNX builds off of Lamar’s public clash with Canadian hip-hop artist Drake. In March 2024, Lamar released several tracks targeting Drake and other hip-hop artists. On several tracks, Lamar questioned Drake’s position within the hip-hop industry, stating that he was unworthy of his success.

Throughout GNX, Lamar continues to challenge the legitimacy of his rivals while reflecting on his position within the genre.

Many believe the album’s purpose is to encapsulate Lamar’s recent feuds, providing closure on the conflict.

“This album felt like an extension of the tracks he released in the summer. They sound completely different, but they share many similarities in terms of theme,” Sher said.

With many praising Lamar’s lyricism, distinct sound, and tracks such as “Squabble Up” and “TV Off,” GNX will likely be a classic album within the hip-hop industry.

“This was my favorite hip-hop album of the year. Every aspect of the album, from lyricism to sound design, was excellent. I will be listening to this album for a long time,” Kiernan said.