Laufey hooks fans with a new album and tour

Mia Judkins ‘A Matter of Time’ rakes in sales through physical copies at chains like Target. Laufey also gains traction through streams, and even her social media account, “She likes to post on there, and it just attracts fans,” said Astrid Rao.

Laufey’s new album ‘A Matter of Time’ debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart, which is the highest position a jazz album has reached since Michael Bublé’s ‘Love’ in 2018, according to Billboard.

She kicked off the North American leg of the album’s tour on Sept. 15, and two weeks after, she performed in the Bay Area.

Originally from Iceland, Laufey grew up heavily involved in music. As a teen, she served as a cello soloist in the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, soon after partaking in both ‘Ìsland Got Talent’ and ‘The Voice Iceland,’ according to The Guardian.

Her previous album, ‘Bewitched,’ was released in 2023. It contains a blend of jazz with some pop elements, while also using lyrics that resonated with fans.

“It motivates me and makes me feel understood,” said sophomore Astrid Rao.

This element of fan connection can also be found in parts of her concerts.

“She did a thing where she would pick out who’s best dressed,” said concert attendee Iris French.

In this part of the concert, Laufey honors a specific audience member wearing an outstanding outfit by pulling them up to the stage and having a conversation with them. The performance also contained an extra-jazzy surprise.

“There was a segment where she kind of came out into a little front stage area, and she kind of came out and had a little jazz band. That was cool,” French said.

Another enjoyable aspect of the concert was experiencing the community Laufey’s music has built.

“Everyone was friendly. I think she has a really friendly fan base,” French said.

Additionally, the concert venue had the option to buy merch, creating a physical reminder of the experience.

“ My favorite part was when I got to explore the merch booth, or maybe seeing the song ‘From the Start’ or ‘Snow White.’ — Astrid Rao

“My favorite part was when I got to explore the merch booth, or maybe seeing the song ‘From the Start’ or ‘Snow White,'” Rao said.

Beyond concert experiences, Laufey has distinguished herself in past albums through her innovative use of jazz, a genre that has been less popular in the last couple of decades. According to Nielsen, jazz made up only 1.3% of total music consumption in 2015. Laufey blends jazz with pop, reshaping how listeners perceive the genre, like junior Wynn Willkom.

“It really changes the perspective on how people could play jazz, including bossa nova chords, which really inspired me to play more guitar too,” Willkom said.

While ‘A Matter of Time’ contains similar emotional vulnerability compared to her previous albums, its sound is more pop-centric, disappointing some fans.

“Some other people, they don’t like the change, and wish that it stayed more on the bossa nova, but I like the change,” Willkom said.

Despite disappointment in the genre shift, the album has won over many fans, as shown by the album’s high-charting debut and support at her concerts.

“I thought it was really enjoyable, and I did not regret going,” French said.