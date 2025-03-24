Mini Madness: Carlmont’s lunchtime basketball tournament brings excitement

Hunter Prince Students participate in the lunchtime basketball tournament, Mini Madness. Two players jump for the ball during the tip-off of the basketball match.

The Carlmont Associated Student Body (ASB) has held a five-on-five basketball tournament for the past two weeks based on the NCAA March Madness tournament.

ASB has been working hard to bring the spring spirit and vibes of friendly competition to Carlmont. This has happened through the Mini Madness tournament, which is held at lunch in the main gym. The tournament started on March 18 and will run through March 28. Twelve teams signed up to play, but only one will remain at the end of the nearly 2-week-long competition.

“I think that the tournament brings the Carlmont community together by allowing for a little friendly competition and a generally enjoyable experience for big groups of people,” said Bear Ryan, a Carlmont senior and player for the Mini Madness team Real Player Nation (RPN).

The Mini Madness tournament has been going on for many years at Carlmont and began because an ASB student saw the popularity of making March Madness brackets and the overall following of the tournament. They eventually decided to expand on the school’s enthusiasm toward the college tournament by creating one at Carlmont with the goal of bringing students together by looking forward to an exciting lunchtime event every day.

This year, around 60 students are participating in the tournament. Students can choose to make their teams with friends or join random teams with open spaces. From making a simple pass to scoring a point or making a buzzer-beating play, the memories that are created through this tournament can lift students’ spirits, whether they are players or spectators.

“Even in a loss, the spirit and uniqueness of each team is clear, and there is nothing but positivity coming from either side’s benches supporting the players,” said Vaid Nallu, a lunchtime commissioner for ASB.

As students walk into the gym, they get hit with excitement and energy that makes lunchtime competitions like these so popular.

“The close and exciting games during lunch have gotten the crowds cheering as loud as they could at a varsity game, bringing a very exciting activity to lunch,” said Warner Baker, a Carlmont senior and RPN team member.

ASB has tried to keep the competition fair by restricting people with more experience from participating in the tournament.

“The only rule we have in place is that if you have played in any varsity basketball games for Carlmont, you are not allowed to play to maintain fairness for the other players,” Nallu said.

According to many spectators, the energy in the gym is unreal and makes their lunchtime experience more fun, exciting, and enjoyable.

“My favorite parts are the exciting moments that grab everyone’s attention, like a potential comeback or a crazy shot,” Baker said.

Since Mini Madness started in 2017, students have shown their passion for comradery, friendships, and the March Madness tournament. With the final game approaching quickly, Mini Madness has given people something to look forward to daily besides the stress of tests.

“Hearing positive remarks on having entertainment available to improve or uplift the vibe at lunch keeps giving me and the rest of my commission the inspiration to create new activities,” Nallu said.