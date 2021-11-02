Monster Mash homecoming dance is a graveyard smash

Students wave their flashlights along to the hit song “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Halloween decorations and energetic students filled the quad at the Monster Mash homecoming dance on Oct. 30. The event was made possible by members of the Associated Student Body (ASB) dance commission, who plan all of Carlmont’s dances.

Kavita Vaish, a sophomore on the dance commission, described how ASB is supported in planning for the dance.

“The best help we receive is from the publicity and media commissions for creating invites with all of the information for the dance, teasers, and posters to spread the information around the school and social media,” Vaish said.

In addition to advertising the dance, ASB also gets help from outside organizations.

“We also have a private balloon man named Tony who we met with, and he brought a whole bunch of cute balloon ideas we can use for the dance based on our theme,” Vaish explained.

ASB supervisor Jim Kelly noted that that the dance was made possible by the funding found from other school activities.

“ASB earns revenue from [the] Homecoming Dance and Winter Formal as well as football games and quad basketball games,” Kelly said. “That money is spent in a variety of school activities, including approximately $60,000 for all of our sports programs.”

After securing the funds and planning for a year in advance, the dance was ready. Halloween-themed balloons covered the entrance, and colorful flags stretched from opposite sides of the quad. A photo booth, Ping-Pong tables, and a snack station provided students with fun activities and free food. A station in the ASB room gave students a safe place to put their belongings by serving as a holding place for personal items during the dance.

Gallery | 3 Photos Lauren Elliott Students collide together in a mosh pit surrounded by Halloween decorations.

Marianna Panisset, a sophomore who attended the dance, thought it was a great experience.

“The dance was super fun; it was very energetic, and for the most part, the song choices were really nice,” Panisset stated.

Unlike previous dances, the Monster Mash dance took place outside, making the event more open for students while accommodating health and safety guidelines.

“There was circulation and lots of free space,” Panisset said.

According to Panisett, ASB’s hard work preparing for the dance paid off, resulting in positive memories for her.

“It definitely surpassed my expectations,” Panisset said.