One size fits who: Brandy Melville sizing causes concern in a body-positive era

April Diehn Brandy Melville, a store popular with teens, sells preppy fast fashion clothing with a “one-size-fits-all” approach. “I think it’s really bad that Brandy only offers one-size-fits-all clothes. It excuses so many people and contradicts the body positivity that is being embraced in this generation,” said Devyn Oliveira, a sophomore at Carlmont.

As the weather begins to cool and fall sets in, teens rush to their favorite stores to update their wardrobes from tank tops to cozy sweaters. Among many popular brands that students choose from, Brandy Melville stands out for its trendy styles but also for its controversial “one-size-fits-all” approach.

Despite its popularity, Brandy Melville’s one-size policy has sparked concern among teens about inclusivity about body image. Even though Brandy’s minimalistic aesthetic has gone viral across social media platforms, shoppers find its lack of sizing variety concerning especially in an era of supporting a positive body image.

“You would think that body-positive influencers would stray away from brands like Brandy with only one size but I see these content creators wearing the brand all the time,” said sophomore Lily Herrera, highlighting how supporting both a positive body image and Brandy Melville do not connect.

In stores, Brandy customers also share similar confusion about the sizing policy.

“Honestly, a lot of people are just confused why there’s only one size,” said Samantha Scardino, a Brandy Melville store employee. “They don’t really complain, though.”

While Brandy shoppers may not openly express their opinions in stores, conversations about the sizing come up, especially since other clothing brands are moving toward greater inclusivity.

“I do wish it had a wider size variety and I think they should at least make a small variety of sizes such as small, medium, and large,” said sophomore and Brandy customer, Devyn Oliveira.

Despite these requests for a variety in sizing, Brandy Melville has only made small changes, such as through the St. George brand which is connected to Brandy.

“They have sizing now, for sure. It’s small and medium,” Scardino said.

However, as of now the brand seems to focus on the minimalist aesthetic rather than expanding the variety of sizes.

“I don’t think Brandy is going to change much,” Scardino said. “I don’t think it’s gonna have a lot more sizing.”