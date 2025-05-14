Opinion: A Need for women in Foreign Policy and International Relations

Women comprise about half the world’s population, yet they remain drastically underrepresented in foreign policy and international relations.

According to the Pew Research Center, over 4,600 U.S. ambassadors have served in foreign countries since the founding of the nation, and only nine percent of them have been women.

Imagine a negotiation room with only men arguing about issues relating to women without a single woman present. Now imagine that same room with a woman leader in it who highlights the importance of family, education, win-win solutions, and inclusion.

The end result will likely be more humanitarian policies that benefit the entire society as a whole, simply because a woman has a voice and a seat at the table. Women bring diverse perspectives to international relations and governance. When women lead, they pass more inclusive laws that benefit the good of the people and society as a whole.

According to the United Nations (UN), when women serve in cabinets and parliaments, they pass laws and policies that are better for ordinary people, the environment, and social cohesion.

Critics may argue that the underrepresentation of women in foreign policy and international relations isn’t a pressing issue because more women are joining this profession.

Research disproves this claim. According to the UN, between 1992 and 2019, women represented 13 percent of negotiators, 6 percent of mediators, and 6 percent of signatories in peace processes worldwide.

It has now been recognized that June 24th is International Women in Diplomacy Day to acknowledge the contributions of women diplomats. In a Women in Diplomacy video, the UN acknowledges the dire need for having more women in international relations, which sparked the special day.

United Nations

Just four women have been elected president of the United Nations General Assembly in almost eighty years.

Leaders in international relations who hold positions of privilege and power, and are men, can be allies here.

They can serve as sponsors to women and be available to mentor them. They can educate themselves about the challenges that women leaders in the field face, challenge discrimination when they see it, and be their allies.

This will help encourage the younger generation of women leaders to dream and aspire to pursue those careers, as stated by Professor Karen Smith of the Department of International Relations at the London School of Economics, who published a report in June 2024 on the London School of Economics and Political Science Women in Diplomacy project that highlighted how women’s representation can be strengthened in diplomacy.

Smith recommended changes like equal pay, parental leave, and formal career development to attract women leaders.

Madeleine Albright, who was the first woman to serve as the U.S. Secretary of State, had a profound impact on world affairs and diplomacy. She was deeply committed to helping other women in different ways, including being a sponsor for them, sharing advice, and giving them visibility by encouraging them to attend meetings with her.

In an interview that is archived on the U.S. Department of State website, Albright makes the case for greater participation of women in foreign affairs and international relations ever so eloquently.

“It is sad but still true that there are not enough women holding jobs in foreign affairs. At the UN, I was one of six female permanent representatives — the other 179 were men. Today’s world needs the skills and experience that women bring to diplomacy. So I encourage you to get involved — we need you. Most importantly, set your sights as high as possible and pursue every opportunity,” Albright said.