Opinion: Americans should take more vacations

Keira Sarmiento The American Dream glorifies the United States as a country where hard work is rewarded. While making money allows some to be financially secure, many avoid taking vacations, enforcing a culture where work comes before health and personal fulfillment.

If non-stop work is the American dream, maybe it’s time to wake up. From a young age, we are taught one of our country’s core values: productivity. Hustle is celebrated, while rest is looked down upon.

In a survey conducted by Sorbet, nearly 62% of Americans do not use all of their paid time off (PTO). In contrast, many of our European counterparts mandate vacation time by law, reinforcing a culture that prioritizes a work-life balance. For example, in France, individuals are limited to working 35 hours per week, with hours worked beyond this quota compensated as overtime. In addition, French law entitles workers to a minimum of five weeks of paid vacation time per year.

Meanwhile, in 2024 , Americans worked an average of 42.9 hours across a standard week and were given 11 PTO days a year. This lack of vacation days leads to a significant decrease in workplace productivity and a negative impact on overall cognitive function, leading many employees to experience burnout.

According to MedPark Hospital, job burnout is a condition in which a person suffers from ongoing emotional exhaustion from work-related pressure. This chronic stress affects the nerves regulating sleep, changes eating habits, and weakens the immune response. If left unaddressed, it could lead to long-term health effects , potentially increasing susceptibility to cardiovascular diseases and mental health problems.

However, with more time off, these harmful effects can be mitigated. Taking vacation days allows individuals’ bodies to reset, significantly reducing stress hormone levels and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol .

Beyond the personal health benefits, time off improves familial relationships, leading to healthier home dynamics.

Studies have found that the sense of detachment from burnout significantly affects our personal lives. When we devote too much time and energy to a singular domain, such as work, there’s often little energy left to invest in others, including relationships . Behaviors such as irritability in partners increase, and individuals feel less motivated to communicate due to emotional withdrawal.

To prevent this, cultural attitudes must change. Taking time off should no longer be associated with laziness, but as a way to uphold well-being and maintain effective job performance. True productivity shouldn’t be about the hours one clocks in but rather the quality of work produced.

With changes to policy, these issues can be addressed at a federal level, making a minimum number of PTO days mandated for all employees, including those in lower-income jobs. This would ensure that, like many other developed countries, Americans will recognize rest as a right and not a privilege.