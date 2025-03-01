Opinion: Birthday celebrations should not be a luxury

Lara Ibasco Luxury items surround a heart cake with intricate details, representing that celebrations don’t need to be luxurious or expensive to be significant. A celebration’s value comes from the event’s satisfaction rather than the price tag.

Birthdays allow many to indulge in sweet treats, spend time with the ones they love most, and splurge on something special. But with the rising cost of custom cakes, not everyone can afford to celebrate how they want.

Walmart has been selling custom-made cakes like the popular vintage heart cake. However, these cakes went viral around Valentine’s Day due to the affordable price of $25. These heart-shaped cakes feature intricate designs inspired by vintage decorations, often having ruffles, shell borders, and other piping techniques.

Vintage heart cakes have become popular on TikTok and other social media platforms, increasing demand for custom cakes. However, there is a price difference between grocery stores and small businesses. Walmart sells these cakes for around $25, while smaller businesses can charge as much as $250.

While the pricing is not what everyone can afford, small businesses may need to charge more to keep their business afloat. According to the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, the price of the baked goods reflects the cost of the ingredients, packaging, and the time it takes to make the item.

Some may believe that Walmart does not sell as high-quality products as small businesses. However, Walmart cake decorators are also bakers and are required to have experience in making food before being a cake decorator, which proves that they have the skills to create food with quality.

The focus on quality is not exclusive to local businesses. Cakes from grocery stores do not lack the care or time to make a custom cake. Cheaper alternatives are not bad alternatives. They enable accessibility and affordability to others who cannot afford to pay $200 for a dessert.

Birthday cakes should not be considered a luxury but a tradition. According to the University of Minnesota, birthday cakes go back to ancient times. While it was mainly for the wealthy, it became more accessible to the general public in later years. Today, cakes are a central symbol of festivity and unity, as they are meant to be shared among people.

Supporting a home baker or a local business is good, and purchasing from a store is just as valid. Everyone should be able to buy from the stores they want without being judged by who made the cake and the cost, just like people should celebrate their birthdays the way they want to.