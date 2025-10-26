Opinion: Carlmont football is overhyped

Samuel Rozenfeld As a part of the homecoming football “hype” video made by Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) media team, players posed in front of colorful lighting to bring energy and school spirit to the homecoming assembly. This encouraged students of all grades to attend the homecoming game later that day; however, Carlmont would ultimately end up losing the game 0-34.

On Friday, the Carlmont field’s lights shine bright, the stands begin to fill up, and students wearing themed colors start piling in to cheer on the football team.

Tickets are sold, announcements blare, and the crowd cheers wildly. At Carlmont, as well as across the country, football is easily the most popular and talked-about sport. But should it be?

For a sport that draws the most attention, Carlmont football doesn’t always deliver the results to match. As of October 2025, Carlmont’s varsity football team is in last place in their league, with only one win.

This year’s homecoming game ended in a crushing 0-34 loss to the Burlingame Panthers, which, unfortunately, isn’t unusual or surprising. Despite all the hype surrounding this team, their victories are few and far between.

Some might say that this could apply to all of Carlmont’s athletics, making it reasonable to fund the football team more, as they are the most favored sport.

However, this losing trend isn’t seen in other Carlmont sports. For instance, Carlmont’s cheer team, who attend every one of the football games, has been much more successful, being Central Coast Section (CCS) champions multiple times in the last few years, and placing at many competitions.

Additionally, sports like golf, volleyball, and flag football all consistently qualify for CCS playoffs, win championships, and place at the top of their leagues.

These athletes dedicate just as much time and effort to their sports, yet their games rarely draw as much attention or garner as much student support as football does.

This unfairness stretches beyond just popularity, however, with football clearly being a much higher financial priority than other sports.

While the football field was recently renovated, with new turf and paint, the Stogner gym, Carlmont’s main gym, has not been seriously renovated within the last few decades. The basketball hoops take upwards of 5 minutes to fully rise, the gym floor is slippery and squeaky, and the bleachers malfunction every time they are opened.

Some might attribute this to a lack of money and resources, but it is clear that this is not the case. Where other sports like basketball, volleyball, and badminton need to both practice and play in the weared-down gym, the boys’ football team has its own locker room, a new field, and bright lights.

It is extremely unfair that sports that bring home wins, school pride, and even national recognition get far less attention and funding than a sport that struggles to break even on the scoreboard.

Ashlyn Wong

Football is a tradition. It’s a cornerstone of American culture, and the “high school experience” isn’t the same without it. However, it’s time for us to rethink how much attention our football team actually deserves, especially when considering other sports.

Carlmont has a lot to be proud of across all of its sports, not just the ones that play under Friday night lights. Spirit shouldn’t just mean showing up for football; it should mean celebrating all the teams that represent our school, especially the ones that actually win and work just as hard, if not harder, for their success.