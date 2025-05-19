Paths of addiction

The start of addiction

“It was euphoric. It was as if my soul touched the heavens.”

That was the description Otto Muller gave in his recollection of his first time trying oxycodone, a highly addictive opioid.

In 2019, 17-year-old Muller was in a car crash while driving from his college in California to his home in Oregon. It was the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the sky was black. He was a few hours away from his mother’s house.

He had been partying until the break of dawn nearly every day in the week prior. After driving for about six hours, he dozed off at the wheel. When he woke back up, he found himself in a ditch on the side of the road.

“I must have swerved. My car had flipped. I don’t remember much, but I recall my arms were twisted,” Muller said. “That ditch must have been 15 feet down.”

He sat there for an hour before he was seen. When Muller got to the hospital, he had a multitude of common car crash injuries in his upper body, including muscle tears and broken bones. The hospital had given him acetaminophen with codeine to ease the pain, commonly known as Tylenol III.

After being discharged from the hospital, he was given a small prescription for his recovery.

“I had about a week’s worth of the medication,” Muller said.

After getting home from the hospital, Muller found that he was hooked. Psychologically and physically, Muller was addicted. He yearned for more, but he knew he would be refused. At least, that is if he obtained it through official and legal standards.

Drug addiction in youth has been on the rise in recent years. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (NCDAS), a 61% increase in drug usage amongst eighth-grade students was recorded from 2016 to 2020. This can be further seen in the stark and drastic increase in overdose deaths among 15 to 24-year-olds.

“I knew a guy who was probably the most connected person I’ve ever met. I texted him, and when I got back to college, he hooked me up,” Muller said.

Muller’s addiction spiraled from there. His connection had gotten him oxycodone, a powerful opioid. He then found a regular dealer and fell into a depressive state.

Muller is not alone in his addiction. According to SAMHSA, nearly 50 million Americans suffer from addiction. But how each person deals with their addiction is different. As for how people get started, there are common patterns.

According to the Mayo Clinic, common patterns can include familial history, mental health, peer pressure, early use, and taking highly addictive drugs.

For Muller, the highly addictive drugs he was attached to were furthered by his familial history and past depressive states.

“I was falling in and out of deep depressions before, during, etcetera. I have never struggled. Perhaps the oxy and codeine brought me some semblance of relief and joy that I had never seen before,” Muller said.

For others, like Jeffery Tanguay, peer pressure was a factor.

“It was just something where all my friends and I were hanging out, and they’re all smoking or chewing tobacco. I’m like, I might as well join them,” Tanguay said.

Tanguay, who teaches Ethnic Studies and World History at Carlmont, started smoking cigarettes when he was 13.

“Back then, the smoking age was only 18. So it was a lot easier to find someone to buy up for me,” Tanguay said.

Tanguay and Muller’s teenage struggles are not uncommon within the American public. According to the CDC, 15% of under-20-year-olds have reported experimenting with illicit drugs such as cocaine, inhalants, heroin, methamphetamines, hallucinogens, and ecstasy. 14% of teens have also reported abusing prescription opioids currently or in the past.