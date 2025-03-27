Playboi Carti drops ‘I Am Music’

Shreya Parmar Playboi Carti’s “I Am Music” challenges the norms of hip-hop with its chaotic yet innovative sound. Although it has received mixed reactions from listeners, it is clear that Carti has a notable presence in the rap industry.

On March 14, after five years of postponement, Playboi Carti finally dropped his long-anticipated third studio album, “I Am Music.”

Released after an extensive tour — including headlining performances at Rolling Loud Miami 2024, where Carti performed a wide variety of unreleased songs during his hype set — this 30-track album confirmed that Carti was no longer an underground SoundCloud artist but a known name in the industry, fusing sounds of trap, EDM, and rage rap.

With Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, and The Weeknd on the guest list, it’s safe to say the impact of the album is far-reaching; songs already topping the charts include “Evil Jordan,” “Rather Lie,” featuring The Weeknd, and “We Need All Da Vibes,” featuring Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign, who is also an essential part of Carti’s sound.

According to Pitchfork, the album is “77 minutes of nonstop trap beat variants, EDM flourishes, half-finished and overthought songs, and Carti pulling off such a range of voice work he’s like the rap game Dana Carvey.”

Getting to “I Am Music” was an experience in itself. The album was teased to be released in March 2021 with the tentative title “Narcissist.” However, the album was pushed back multiple times, and Carti determined in April 2022 to change the title to “Music,” hinting at a new direction.

Many students shared mixed sentiments about the album.

“I thought the album was pretty good; there are a couple of good songs,” said Shreya Gandhi, a senior at Aragon High School. “I feel like he should’ve dropped more throughout this time. I guess the wait was worth it to finally get new music from him.

However, some listeners were underwhelmed by the album, feeling it lacked direction.

“I think in general, the album was pretty mediocre,” said Carlmont senior Matthew Balsam-Ashling. “It didn’t really have a story or meaning; it was kind of just random songs put together. I think the album was definitely not worth the wait.”

But despite the mixed reviews, “I Am Music” shows Carti’s desire to push hip-hop’s limits. According to Vulture, the album “regroups the way many works by artists a decade into their careers tend to nowadays: it reaffirms foundations.”

Critics and fans are debating whether the album’s chaotic style shows Carti’s creativity or a lack of focus. But with “I Am Music” continuing to dominate streaming platforms, it’s clear that people are talking.

Looking ahead, the album’s performance on the charts and how listeners feel about it over time will shape how “I Am Music” fits into Playboi Carti’s legacy. For now, it stands as a controversial release challenging the usual standards of hip-hop.

