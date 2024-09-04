Quiz: Which fast-food chain are you based on your tastes?
Question 1/10
What's your go-to breakfast food?
Pancakes
Avocado Toast
Bagels
Cereal
Yogurt Bowl
Waffles
Question 2/10
What's your beverage of choice?
Coffee
Bubble Tea
Soft Drink
Lemonade
Juice
Water
Question 3/10
What's your favorite condiment?
Ketchup
Ranch
Mustard
Sriracha
Sour Cream
Soy Sauce
Question 4/10
What's your favorite style of potatoes?
French Fries
Tater Tots
Baked Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Salad
Potato Chips
Question 5/10
Which cuisine do you crave the most?
Italian
Mexican
Japanese
Chinese
Mediterranean
American
Question 6/10
What's your favorite type of sandwich?
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Peanut Butter and Jelly
Philly Cheesesteak
Tuna
Club
Question 7/10
Which sweet treat do you never say no to?
Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Brownies
Frozen Yogurt
Cookies
Fruit
Question 8/10
What's your must-have snack for movie night?
Popcorn
Candy
Nachos
Pretzels
Chocolate
Trail Mix
Question 9/10
What's your favorite holiday dish?
Thanksgiving Turkey
Christmas Ham
Hanukkah Latkes
Halloween Candy
Fourth of July Barbeque
Valentine's Day Chocolate
Question 10/10
And finally, which fast food chain do you wish was located near Belmont?
Raising Cane's
Dairy Queen
Jollibee
Whataburger
Olive Garden
Krispy Kreme