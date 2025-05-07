Quiz: What type of shoe are you?
Question 1/7
What's your main priority when choosing footwear for the day?
Making a statement; anything with bold colors and unique designs
Pure, unadulterated comfort and coziness
Elevating my look and feeling sophisticated/glamorous
Function and support for physical activity
Protection and durability for challenging environments or tasks
Question 2/7
Where do you feel most in your element?
In the city, checking out trendy spots or street art
Curled up on my own couch
At a sophisticated party, gallery opening, or formal dinner
On the track, trail, or in the gym, pushing my limits
Out in nature, on a worksite, or anywhere I can get my hands dirty
Question 3/7
Pick a motto that resonates most with you
Stay fresh, look sharp
Home is where the comfort is
Dress for the occasion, rise to it
Push your limits, beat your best
Be prepared, stay grounded
Question 4/7
If you could describe your life in one word, what word would it be?
Expressive
Content
Polished
Driven
Resilient
Question 5/7
What kind of first impression do you hope to make?
Cool, confident, and someone with unique style
Approachable, relaxed, and genuine
Sophisticated, graceful, and put-together
Energetic, motivated, and capable
Strong, dependable, and grounded
Question 6/7
What role do you naturally take in a group setting?
The trendsetter or the one with distinct flair
The quiet observer, happy in the background or at home
Often the host or someone ensuring things run smoothly and elegantly
The motivator or the one organizing activities
The dependable anchor or the one ensuring safety
Question 7/7
If your life was a soundtrack, what would it sound like?
The latest hip-hop or electronic beats
Soft ambient music, lo-fi beats, or maybe just calming silence
Classy jazz, a sweeping film score, or elegant pop
Upbeat, high-energy workout playlists or driving rock anthems
Folk music, powerful rock, or earthy, grounded rhythms