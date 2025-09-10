Quiz: Which "Addams Family" member are you?
Question 1/8
Which Halloween costume are you wearing?
Vampire
Witch
Devil
Zombie
Clown
Ghost
Question 2/8
Which pet would you choose?
Dog
Cat
Snake
Raven
Tarantula
Bat
Question 3/8
Which hand motion do you like best?
Peace Sign
Finger Guns
Shaka
Thumbs Up
Rockstar
Loser
Question 4/8
Which spooky movie are you watching?
Coraline
Hocus Pocus
Beetlejuice
The Nightmare Before Christmas
It
Ghostbusters
Question 5/8
Which super ability would you want to have?
Flight
Invisibility
Super Strength
Super Intelligence
Electricity Manipulation
Psychic Vision
Question 6/8
Which other "Addams Family" member would you want to meet?
Lurch
Cousin Itt
Thing
Grandpapa
Pubert Addams
Ophelia Frump
Question 7/8
Which word from the theme song best describes you?
Creepy
Kooky
Mysterious
Spooky
Sweet
Petite
Question 8/8
Which black piece of clothing would you add to your wardrobe?
Dress
Hat
Hoodie
Boots
Leather Jacket
Sunglasses