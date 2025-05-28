Quiz: Are you a crewmate or an impostor?
Question 1/8
What's your go-to character color?
Red
Blue
Pink
Yellow
Purple
Brown
Question 2/8
Which hat are you putting on?
Headslug
P Hat
Toppat Grunt
Young Sprout
I Heart U
The Last Wipe
Question 3/8
Which suit are you wearing?
Astronaught
Scientific Theory
I'll Fix It
Guarding the Wall
Flashy
Pilot's License
Question 4/8
Which pet would you adopt?
Doggy
Hampton
H. Stickmin
Mini Crewmate
Ro-Bot
UFO
Question 5/8
What's your favorite task to do?
Swipe Card
Upload Data
Submit Scan
Fix Wiring
Clear Asteroids
Empty Garbage
Question 6/8
Which sabotage would you initiate?
Oxygen Depleted
Reactor Meltdown
Reset Seismic Stabilizers
Comms Sabotaged
Fix Lights
Door Sabotage
Question 7/8
Where's your favorite spot to hang out?
Admin
Electrical
Security
MedBay
Reactor
Storage
Question 8/8
Which player stereotype do you fit in with?
First to Die
Task Slacker
Always Suspicious
Tryhard Detective
The Wild Card
Quiet Survivor