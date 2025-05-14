Quiz: Which Arcane character are you?

Which Arcane character are you?
Question 1/8
Which of these kinds of foods do you most like?
Cotton Candy
Coffee
Steak
Cassava
Cupcake
Granola
Question 2/8
How would you deal with someone you strongly disagree with?
Violently threaten them to their face
Prank them a few days later in revenge
Get them fired from their job
Let your other friends handle them
Walk away and try to forget about them
Feign disinterest
Question 3/8
What is your addiciton?
Your friends
Work
Perfection
Board Games
Compliments
Books
Question 4/8
Which of the following plants are you most attached to?
Wisteria
Morning Glory
Black Dahlia
Climbing Ivy
Hollyhock
Yellow Carnations
Question 5/8
Which of the following sports is your favorite?
Boxing
Fencing
Basketball
Formula 1
Skiing
Shooting
Question 6/8
What role would you play in a court room?
Jury
Judge
Defendent
Attorney
Witness
Spectator
Question 7/8
Which of these music genres do you most enjoy?
Pop
Rock
Classical
HIpHop
EDM
Jazz
Question 8/8
Which of the following animals would you relate yourself too?
Owl
Wolf
Snake
Hyena
Cheetah