Quiz: Which major suits you best?
How do you approach a project or task?
I break it down into steps and tackle each one systematically.
I look at the bigger picture and think about how it all connects.
I dive deep into research, absorbing as much information as I can.
I think about the meaning and impact, often analyzing underlying themes.
Which of the following excites you more?
Solving complex problems with innovative solutions
Understanding how human emotions and behaviors influence decisions.
Uncovering new scientific discoveries and advancing medical knowledge.
Exploring literature, history, and philosophical ideas to see how they shape our world.
What would you rather do on a Friday night?
Cozy up at home and pick up your current read.
Help a friend work through her issues.
Try something new to see how you will feel about it.
Be productive, get all your work done, and then enjoy your weekend guilt-free
If you had to describe your ideal work environment, it would be..
A place where creativity meets technology, and I can solve real-world problems.
A supportive environment focused on helping others and making a direct impact.
A fast-paced, research-driven space where I can advance science and health.
A thought-provoking space where I can explore ideas, cultures, and literature.
What’s your favorite way to consume stories or information?
Through articles, essays, or deep-dive books that explore meaning and perspective.
Through documentaries or podcasts that unpack how people think and feel.
Through data visualizations, research journals, or science-based videos.
Through tech blogs, tutorials, or videos about how things are built.
What kind of compliment means the most to you?
“You have such a unique way of expressing ideas.”
“You're so good at understanding people.”
“You’re incredibly smart — you always know the facts.”
“You always figure things out — nothing stumps you.”
Which of these sounds the most satisfying to you?
Solving a puzzle that no one else could figure out.
Making someone feel heard and helping them move forward.
Discovering something new in a lab or through research.
Writing something that makes someone stop and really think.
Which role would you play in a group project?
The one who builds the presentation or writes the code.
The one who brings the facts, stats, and citations.
The one who crafts the message and tells the story.
The one who checks in with everyone and keeps the vibe positive.