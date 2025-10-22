Quiz: Which performative male item are you?
There was an error. Please try again.
8 Total Questions
Quiz Complete
Calculating Results...
Your Quiz result is:
Question 1/8
Which accessory would you add to an outfit?
Glasses
Ushanka
Beanie
Rings
Watch
Carabiner
Question 2/8
Which coffee shop are you going to?
Starbucks
Peet's Coffee
Philz Coffee
Groovy Goose
Paris Baguette
Blue Bottle
Question 3/8
Who are you listening to?
Clairo
Laufey
Beabadoobee
The Marías
Faye Webster
PinkPantheress
Question 4/8
What kind of footwear are you wearing?
Sambas
Loafers
Birkenstocks
Uggs
Onitsuka Tigers
New Balance
Question 5/8
Who's your favorite feminist?
Gloria Steinem
Mary Wollstonecraft
Simone de Beauvoir
Malala Yousafzai
Angela Davis
Betty Friedan
Question 6/8
Which Labubu from the "Have a Seat" series are you buying?
Sisi
Hehe
Baba
Zizi
Ququ
Dada
Question 7/8
Where would you travel for a performative male contest?
San Francisco
New York
Chicago
Los Angeles
Portland
Austin
Question 8/8
What kind of camera are you using?
Phone
Digital Camera
Polaroid
DSLR
Film Camera
Disposable Camera