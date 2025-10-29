Quiz: Which seafood are you?
Question 1/8
Which sushi roll are you ordering first?
California Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Cucumber Roll
Salmon Roll
Dragon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Question 2/8
Which water sport would you choose to play?
Diving
Surfing
Synchronized Swimming
Swimming
Rowing
Kayaking
Question 3/8
Which "SpongeBob" character do you resonate with most?
SpongeBob Squarepants
Patrick Star
Squidward
Mr. Krabs
Sandy Cheeks
Gary
Question 4/8
Which U.S. coastal city would you visit for the best seafood?
Boston, Massachussetts
Honolulu, Hawaii
Charleston, South Carolina
Seattle, Washington
New Orleans, Louisiana
San Diego, California
Question 5/8
Which sea creature do you like most?
Whale
Seahorse
Sea Turtle
Jellyfish
Octopus
Shark
Question 6/8
Which soup would you choose to eat?
Clam Chowder
Lobster Bisque
Bouillabaisse
Cioppino
Tom Yum
Gumbo
Question 7/8
Which boat would you ride on?
Pedal Boat
Sailboat
Motorboat
Jetski
Catamaran
Yacht
Question 8/8
Which Goldfish flavor would you choose?
Cheddar
Colors
Pretzel
Vanilla Cupcake
Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
Pizza