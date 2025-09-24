Quiz: Which "The Summer I Turned Pretty" character are you?
There was an error. Please try again.
8 Total Questions
Quiz Complete
Calculating Results...
Your Quiz result is:
Question 1/8
What's your favorite ice cream flavor?
Chocolate
Vanilla
Strawberry
Cookies and Cream
Mint Chocolate Chip
Cookie Dough
Question 2/8
Where would you want to study abroad?
Paris, France
London, England
Barcelona, Spain
Rome, Italy
Kyoto, Japan
Sydney, Australia
Question 3/8
What's your favorite romance trope?
Enemies to Lovers
Love Triangle
Fake Dating
Second Chance
Forced Proximity
Grumpy and Sunshine
Question 4/8
Which water activity would you choose?
Swimming
Surfing
Kayaking
Fishing
Tubing
Snorkeling
Question 5/8
Which candy are you bringing along for the ride?
Swedish Fish
Sour Patch Kids
Nerds Gummy Clusters
Skittles
Twizzlers
Airheads
Question 6/8
Which rom-com are you watching?
10 Things I Hate About You
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Notebook
Titanic
La La Land
Crazy Rich Asians
Question 7/8
Which type of cake would you want as your wedding cake?
Vanilla
Chocolate
Lemon
Carrot
Red Velvet
Strawberry Shortcake
Question 8/8
Finally, which other character from the series would you want to hang out with?
Cam Cameron
Denise Russo
Shayla Wang
Redbird
Laurel Park
Anika Johnson