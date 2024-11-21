Review: Season 2 of ‘Arcane’ draws magic, mayhem, and debate

Jade Wu A watcher plays Season 2 of “Arcane” on their TV. “I noticed that characters have developed and significantly changed in Season 2 of ‘Arcane’ since Season 1. This can create predictions and theories amongst watchers,” said Lena Hui, a sophomore at Carlmont High School.

With its release of Season 2, the Netflix series “Arcane” has cast a spell on viewers, sparking debates, predictions, and a whirlwind of opinions as it brings the world of League of Legends to life.

“Arcane” is an animated TV series based on the video game League of Legends. The show revolves around the same group of characters as the video game.

With its release of Season 2, “Arcane” has gained significant viewership on Netflix. It was the most popular show in over 60 countries on Nov. 18, according to Flix Patrol, a platform that gives films rankings and points based on their popularity.

Three years after the first season, the show’s second season premiered on Nov. 9 of this year and has been releasing three episodes a week since then. The last three episodes that make up Act 3 will be released next week on Nov. 23, leading to predictions and debate.

Jade Wu

On Rotton Tomatoes, a film review platform, “Arcane” has been given a 95%. The show has received praise for its stunning visuals and animation from various critics on the website.

In Season 1 of “Arcane,” viewers are introduced to the fragile peace between Piltover, an affluent city of progress, and Zaun, a struggling city across the river. This tenuous balance is disrupted by the rise of Hextech, a revolutionary technology, and Shimmer, a dangerous drug. The story follows sisters Vi and Jinx, who are taken in by Vander, a figure of high status in Zaun, after the tragic loss of their parents. However, following a complication between Piltover soldiers and Jinx, Vander is presumed dead, and the two sisters separate after the incident.

“ ‘Arcane’ is visually stunning, but sometimes it tries to do too much at once. There are so many characters and plotlines other than Vi and Jinx’s sister drama that I don’t know how they relate, and it feels rushed. Unlike the first season, the characters feel less fleshed out in their motivations. — Zoey Tan

Despite the high ratings on the story that builds on the first season, some viewers point out flaws in the second season. Zoey Tan, a junior at Carlmont, noticed that the show struggles with pacing and feels rushed.

“‘Arcane’ is visually stunning, but sometimes it tries to do too much at once,” Tan said. “There are so many characters and plotlines other than Vi and Jinx’s sister drama that I don’t know how they relate, and it feels rushed. Unlike the first season, the characters feel less fleshed out in their motivations.”

Anita Zhao, an art teacher at Color Dot Art Space, feels that “Arcane” makes up for its fast-paced plot with a unique art style and creativity in production.

“Even when the story feels rushed, the art style and creativity more than make up for it,” Zhao said. “The animation, the colors, and the way the environments bring life to the story make ‘Arcane’ stand out.”

“ Even when the story feels rushed, the art style and creativity more than make up for it. The animation, the colors, and the way the environments bring life to the story make ‘Arcane’ stand out. — Anita Zhao

Lena Hui, a sophomore at Carlmont, has developed predictions and theories on what may unfold in the next three episodes based on the film so far.

“I think the next three episodes will dive deep into the tension between the main two characters. They had just lost something that brought them together again, and it feels like a breaking point is coming,” Hui said.

On the other hand, Tan believes the focus will shift away from the personal conflict and instead delve into the broader power struggle and social unrest.

“I don’t think it’s just about the main two characters anymore,” Tan said. “Their issues are important, but the bigger story is about how their world is falling apart. We’ll see more of how this forces leaders and characters to react. It’s the larger conflict that’s going to drive everything forward.”

As viewers await the release of Act 3, debates and theories continue to swirl. While some recognize “Arcane” as excelling in its stunning visuals and complex themes, some argue that the ambition to tackle such a large amount of content can leave the film feeling rushed or underdeveloped to watchers.

“‘Arcane’ is amazing, but it’s not flawless,” Zhao said. “If the show doesn’t slow down and give its characters more room to breathe, it risks losing some of the emotional depth that made the first season so memorable.”