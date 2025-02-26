Spicing up studying with unique school supplies

Audrey Navasca Finding the motivation to complete homework and projects can be challenging, but one’s perspective shifts with simple changes. When the writing tools are unique, functional, and fun, productivity will increase, allowing students to build good study habits.

From flimsy, white, college-ruled paper to writing with the same uncomfortable wooden pencil and unusable pink eraser, the typical ideas of school supplies are just like the paper itself: plain.

Sometimes, a simple change in a notebook, pen, or pencil can increase the productivity of students and make studying more enjoyable and effective. “When students have the necessary supplies, they can focus better in class, complete their assignments efficiently, and participate actively in learning activities,” said an article about the role of school supplies in academic success.

School supplies used for paper-based tasks are often also called stationery. In Japan, stationery is constantly evolving and being created, which has caused many people to take an interest in Japan’s unique writing tools.

“One of Japan’s most prestigious awards is the Stationery Shop Award 2024,” said an article on the online platform Medium. “They selected the best products, divided into over 20 categories, based on practicality, marketability, and user reviews. There were also special awards for design, functionality, and idea, leading up to the ultimate Grand Stationery Prize.”

With a few featured winners from the Stationery Shop Award, here are some recommendations to kickstart productive study habits.

Kokuyo’s Campus Flat Kimochii Notebooks

The Kokuyo Campus Notebooks won the functionality award for its innovative flat binding design. This notebook is perfect for taking notes because its binding allows it to lay flat. It will enable a more even writing surface without the hassle of bent pages.

Although the notebook is slim, the pages are thick, eco-friendly, and can be used with pens without smudging. Carrying large and thick notebooks can add unnecessary weight to school backpacks, but these notebooks are thin enough to have one for each subject to maintain organization without bulking backpacks.

Noted Society Notepads

If notebooks don’t feel like a proper fit, the Noted Society Notepads may be worth trying. Bound at the top with glue instead of down the left side, these unique notepads come in different designs to fit the user’s needs.

They have split grids and lined pages for equation notes and examples for math. For language, they have a printed vocabulary bank and lined pages to keep definitions on the page at a quick glance. They even offer music notepads with staff lines and regular lines for easy note-taking.

Each notepad has a designated space at the top for the subject, topic, date, and keywords to make organizing notes quick and easy. These notepads are specifically made for visual learners, giving writers plenty of room for examples and written explanations.

Uni Jetstream Ballpoint Multifunction Pen (Multi Pen)

Some classes may require students to take notes with different colored pens. This pen has three ballpoint pen colors: red, blue, and green. It also has a black pen color and lead pencil, which makes it easy to switch between colors for fast and efficient notes.

Switching between pen colors is made easy, and this multi pen features the iconic Jetstream ink, making it quick-drying and smooth. So whether it’s color coding for a class or personal preference, the Uni Jetstream Ballpoint Multi Pen is great for functionality and effortless writing.

Uni-ball One P Gel Ink Ballpoint Pens

Writing with slim pens for long periods can sometimes hurt because of the harsh grip, but this uniquely designed pen can help. Another pick from the Stationery Shop Award is the Uni-ball P Gel Ink Ballpoint Pens, which have a thick and short body for a comfortable grip and writing experience.

The gel ink writes smoothly with an opaque black color for easy readability. But if slim pens are a better fit, Uni-ball also offers regular Uni-ball One Gel Ink Ballpoint Pens without the short body and instead a rubber grip. These pens still use the same smooth, black ink and metal tip to keep writing free from skipping.

Uni Kurutoga Mechanical Pencil Advance

If a gel or ballpoint pen is not the writing tool of choice, a mechanical pencil works great and is more eco-friendly. The Uni Kurutoga Mechanical Pencil Advance is created with a rotating mechanism to keep the pencil lead sharp and free of lead breakage. Their lead sizes also have a good variety, with even 0.38 mm lead for small writing.

Their Uni hard and black pencil lead is also smudge-proof, left-hand friendly, and high quality. This innovative mechanical pencil allows users to focus better on their work rather than re-clicking after lead breaking or repositioning the pencil for a better angle.

Sakura Arch Evolutional Foam Erasers

The Sakura Arch Evolutional Foam Erasers were created for people who write with a heavy hand or thick lead to give a clean erase. Since these erasers are foam, their air pockets allow them to glide back and forth against the paper without smudging or tearing.

The cardboard around the eraser has perforation for easy removal when it gets worn down, and structure support around the edges, providing precise erasing. Look no further for the perfect eraser; stubborn pencil marks don’t stand a chance against it.

School is stressful enough, but using practical and fun supplies boosts productivity, which helps students in the long run. Building a good relationship with studying by changing the writing tools is a good way to stay motivated.