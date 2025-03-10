Spotlight to swing: exploring the art of improvisation

What is improv?

According to Merriam-Webster, to improvise is “to make, invent, or arrange offhand.” Improvisation is not only complex, but an exercise of focus and adaptability.

For Hanson, improv is an extension of theater with more creativity and flexibility. For Tokunaga, improv was a five-year journey to understanding music theory.

Jazz improv, according to A Passion for Jazz, is creating a new melody over the repeating chords of an old song. Theatrical improv, according to Hansen, is a separate concept.

“For us, improv is playing different games, with different goals to accomplish,” Hanson said. “We create a scene based on an audience prompt, so everything is based on us and the audience.”

Improv isn’t simply making something offhand; it takes careful planning and preparation, especially for Tokunaga.

“You need a good knowledge of the harmony and the chord structures when improvising. In a lot of cases, you can’t just play anything,” Tokunaga said.

Even though improvisation literally means to do without preparation, hard work and time are needed to hone the art.

“Improv is all about taking what you’re given and turning it into something cohesive and entertaining,” Hanson said.