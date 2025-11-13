Staff Profile: Sheryanne Tagilala spreads kindness around Carlmont

Lila Malloy Sheryanne Tagilala, one of Carlmont’s security staff, poses for a picture in a golf cart. Tagilala grew up in Fiji and eventually immigrated to the United States, attending the McKinley Institute of Technology for middle school.

Sheryanne Tagilala and the rest of Carlmont’s security staff spread positivity around campus while helping keep students safe.

Tagilala, one of four campus security aides, is a familiar face at Carlmont. She has numerous responsibilities as part of the security staff and is often spotted shuttling injured or disabled students across campus on the school’s golf carts.

”My role is to ensure the safety and security of the school by working with the admin team and a majority of the staff members, and ensuring that students’ well-being is good as well,” Tagilala said.

While security staff members play a vital role in making sure schools run smoothly, many students have very little awareness of what these employees do.

“I’ve seen them around a few times, but I assumed they were cleaning up trash or something,” Carlmont freshman Haoyu Ye said, referring to the four individuals who make up the school’s security staff.

The group has come together from different backgrounds, but they work well together and form a harmonious team, according to Tagilala. They are able to distribute security tasks among the four of them, as well as take care of students who require a ride across campus.

“Our personalities don’t clash and we strive to ensure that there’s teamwork and that we’re always supportive of each other,” Tagilala said. “We bring different types of personalities and different approaches to how to deal with stuff. We’re very cohesive, and we work together very well.”

“ They’re really nice, and they’re really hardworking. — Hanna Wee

Although Tagilala has fit right into Carlmont’s atmosphere after she was hired in 2022, she never thought her journey would lead her to work here. An alumnus of Woodside High School, she upheld the rivalry between the schools when she was a teenager, as the two often competed in sports such as basketball and volleyball.

Tagilala began playing volleyball in eighth grade and quickly developed a passion for the sport, even being sought after by Junior Olympics teams. Although those offers did not work out, Tagilala maintained a love for athletics and is currently an assistant coach for the Carlmont varsity girls basketball team.

“I’m really grateful for the team,” Tagilala said, “and it’s nice to be able to work in a different aspect other than security.”

Tagilala’s positive experiences with Carlmont students are reciprocated by those who receive golf cart rides when they need assistance crossing campus.

“They’re really nice, and they’re really hardworking,” Carlmont sophomore Hanna Wee said.

“ I make a lot of good friends, and it’s fun to hear funny stories from the students that I transport; it’s really a beautiful interaction. — Sheryanne Tagilala

Wee suffered from two separate knee dislocations earlier in the year and requires a ride between almost all of her classes, so she frequently interacts with Tagilala and other security staff. According to Wee, the staff are always positive, kind, and very skilled drivers.

“Having to transport these students kind of gives me some insight into how students at Carlmont cope and deal with things,” Tagilala said. “I make a lot of good friends, and it’s fun to hear funny stories from the students that I transport; it’s really a beautiful interaction.”

Carlmont’s system of transportation for injured or disabled students was in place before Tagilala began her employment, but she was able to fit right in. According to Tagilala, interacting with students is a highlight of her day, and she enjoys meeting new people with various unique personalities.

She also encourages students to be friendly to the security staff as they go about their daily routine. Sheryanne Tagilala, Mike Peni, Mary Tagilala, and Michael Santos are happy to interact with students and brighten everyone’s day.

“It’s a great bunch of people,” Tagilala said, “I always encourage people to say hi!”