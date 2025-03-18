Students navigate ASB selection process

Zara Smith An ASB applicant waits for her interview, participating in one of the provided activities, coloring. During ASB interviews, some applicants have to wait before their interview, due to other interviews running late or the evaluation of other applicants.

As summer approaches, Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) has begun looking for new members to join for the upcoming school year.

Carlmont ASB is a student-led organization, comprised of a group of elected students, meant to celebrate and represent the student body.

ASB has a major role in planning and overseeing school activities such as dances, pep rallies, spirit weeks, fundraisers, and other events designed to promote school spirit and encourage student engagement.

Different commissions split up these responsibilities, so, although ASB handles various things for the school, there are designated groups of students that handle each task.

For example, the Finance Commission is responsible for the funds, and the Publicity Commission is responsible for creating posters and marketing school events.

“The Publicity Commission creates large posters for events like MORP and offers face painting at games to boost school spirit. Occasionally, we also take requests from commissions or groups that need custom posters for their events,” said sophomore Kaylin Leong, a member of the Publicity Commission.

Many students want to join ASB for a variety of reasons, whether it’s meeting new people or being more involved at Carlmont.

“I applied to ASB to gain an amazing community, influence the student body’s enjoyment at school, and give back to the Carlmont community that has done so much to make sure I have a comfortable, safe environment when I go to school,” said Violet Braley, a freshman at Carlmont.

However, joining ASB is not an easy task.

To become a part of ASB, students must go through two or three rounds of interviews hosted by the current executive board.

Additionally, with a record number of 112 students applying this year, the selection process is expected to be highly competitive.

Many students who are interested and going into interviews for ASB are nervous about the upcoming election and the large number of applicants this year.

And although students may be nervous, it is essential to stay true to their authentic self during interviews.

“We’re not looking for one specific thing. We want as much diversity as possible, so the best advice I can give is to just be who you are,” said James Kelly, a Carlmont teacher and director of ASB.