Students spread love with Valentine’s Week events

Lauren Roberts A poster announces Wednesday’s lunchtime event for Monty’s birthday. This is one of many events going on this week. “Our goal is to create a fun and safe environment in which students can participate in these Valentine’s Day-themed activities and brighten up everyone’s day,” said Orion Gurskis, an ASB organizer.

Carlmont is celebrating Valentine’s Week with various lunchtime activities organized by the Associated Student Body (ASB). The events aim to foster school spirit and provide students fun ways to connect with peers.

The first day of festivities was Monty’s Birthday on Feb. 12. Students participated in many activities during lunch to celebrate Carlmont’s mascot.

“We planned to have cake, balloon animals, pinning the tail on the donkey, and Monty walking around,” said Madeline Ho, an ASB organizer.

This week, students also have the opportunity to dress up for spirit days. Wednesday’s theme is Bleed Blue for students to dress in Carlmont colors. Thursday’s theme is Rhyme Without Reason, encouraging students to dress up in groups with rhyming themes. Finally, on Friday, the theme will be to dress in pink and red for Valentine’s Day.

“I participate in every spirit day, and I think they are super fun!” said Callie Hernandez, a freshman at Carlmont.

Finally, Feb. 12 will feature lunchtime activities at the quad to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Students can decorate heart-shaped cookies with frosting and sprinkles, make flower bouquets, participate in candy giveaways, and take Polaroids with a fun backdrop.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel the heart mural activity due to the chance of rain, which is a shame since it is a new activity we were hoping to put on,” said Orion Gurskis, an ASB organizer.

In addition, ASB held Rose sales from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11.

“We sold roses and teddy bears in the quad and C-Hall that will be delivered to your person of choice on Valentine’s Day to their fourth period,” Gurskis said.

While planning these activities, ASB focused on working to include everyone and designing activities they thought the whole student body would enjoy.

“We wanted to think of activities that suited both students who enjoy putting themselves out there, as well as students who may not feel as comfortable doing so,” said Asteris Ling, an ASB organizer.

Events like these contribute to developing the Carlmont community and creating fun celebrations for students to engage in.

“They help bring students together. We see so many people who don’t even know each other that have a great time participating in the activities,” Ling said.