Students use favorite study spots to focus

Sianna Watkins Students huddle at a bench together, working on homework after school.

Between noisy rooms, tons of homework, and the exhaustion that comes with the end of the school day, the perfect study spot can be crucial to finishing assignments.

Students have many different locations that help them focus, allowing them to maintain good grades. These spots provide comfort and build study habits, shaping the way they manage their time throughout the school year.

When looking into why students preferred these locations over other locations, a common theme was found. Many students said that they preferred being able to get their work done in a quiet environment that allowed them to focus.

“I prefer quieter places, so the library, I think, is a good environment,” said Kanan Hirota, a sophomore at Carlmont.

This highlights the value of having a calm and productive study spot.

“Lately I’ve been spending my time in school because of volleyball practice, but if I do have time, I might go to the library or to Carlmont Village,” said Reagan Simon, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Many students are unable to go home before their activities, leaving them to find a place nearby to study. This limited time can help students to study, since the student is under more pressure to complete the assignment, leading to them working in a space where they know they are going to focus.

“I like to study at the San Carlos Library because of its open space,” said Leah Clements, a senior at Carlmont.

The layout of a study space can help reduce stress and increase motivation by giving students a sense of comfort.

During the pandemic, students were unable to go to school, and people were not allowed in many common public spaces. Now that restrictions have lifted, the use of shared spaces is beginning to increase again because students are finding new spaces that allow them to focus, that are not just within their homes.

New possibilities with the increase in students coming back could include a new school development, like after-school student lounges, providing a space for students who struggle to find places to work after school. With this idea, people can focus on homework before their extracurriculars, helping students complete their work in a timely manner, and allowing them to avoid procrastination.

A good study spot that encourages concentration and motivation can help students improve their grades, and it can help students balance workloads, so that they do not complete assignments at the last minute.