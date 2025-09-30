Surviving suicide: The attempt and the aftermath

The attempt

When children are unable to receive proper mental health support and treatment, whether that is due to stigma or shame or a lack of trust, depression and negative emotions can build up and erupt into something even more deleterious: suicidal ideation.

“It was not just because of one thing. There were multiple contributing factors that led up to my decision to attempt suicide. I feel like the main thing for me was just stress and that feeling of hopelessness, per se. I was under a lot of pressure, and it made me panic and make decisions that I normally wouldn’t have made,” Zhang said. “But still, it was something I decided on after thinking about it for many days. It wasn’t an all of a sudden decision.”

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health lists multiple risk factors for suicidal ideation: major depressive disorders, strained peer or family relationships, sociocultural disruption, and poor coping mechanisms. Nonetheless, as seen in Zhang, there often isn’t one singular factor that leads to suicide. Suicidal ideation can be caused by an avalanche of different situations, emotions, people, and sometimes, it can even be hard for an adolescent to navigate what exactly in their life is making them feel a certain way.

“These suicide thoughts or ideations, they don’t just come and happen out of the blue. There is always something that is bothering and happening in the life of the youth, and it is very important for the youth to take a proactive approach when they are experiencing challenges or difficulties in life, such as difficult emotions, relationships, or academics,” Chu said.

For Zhang, it felt like the personal hardships that she was struggling through were having an adverse impact on the people around her. The feeling of burdensomeness is common in teenagers who are struggling with their mental health, and Psychology and Aging finds that it is the leading factor that contributes to suicide, more than depression and hopelessness.

“A lot of the time, it just felt like the things that I was going through personally were also negatively affecting the people around me. It kind of felt like I was burdening the people around me, and that it might lessen the load on them if perhaps I wasn’t around,” Zhang said.

Zhang considered attempting suicide for about a month prior to making the final decision. According to the Journal of Neurosciences in Rural Practice, the duration of the suicide process, which is defined as the progression from ideation to execution, lasts for less than 10 minutes in about 50% of suicide attempters. However, the ideation phase can persist for weeks or even months beforehand and linger as a constant, repeated thought pattern before building up to suicidal action.

“In the moment, where I really decided that I was full on going to go with it, I was very emotional. I had just gotten out of an argument, and at that moment, it just felt like I didn’t have any other choice,” Zhang said. “It wasn’t something that I actively wanted to do, but it felt more like something that I had to do. The few days leading up to it, I was depressed, and I felt hopeless.”

Being able to spot the signs of suicidal ideation is one of the most essential steps in preventing potential suicides. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the biggest signs to watch out for are behavioral changes, including: if someone is researching or making plan about how to die, if someone is withdrawing from friends, saying goodbye, or giving away personal possessions, if someone is exhibiting risk-taking behaviors and extreme mood swings, or if someone is engaging in excessive substance use.

“Look out for changes in someone’s mental status, in terms of how they talk, what they talk about, how they present themselves, and their emotions and expressions. These are very important to identify and also identify if someone has additional layers of stressors,” Chu said.

Before Zhang attempted suicide, the biggest thing that made her reconsider was how her death would affect her friends, her mother, and her older sister. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the first thing that loved ones can do to support someone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts is to ask and start a conversation. Adolescents who are suicidal might not bring up their ideations for the fear of further burdening their loved ones, so it is imperative to initiate the conversation. Contrary to popular belief, studies show that asking people about suicide does not increase suicidal behavior.

“While I sort of knew that they loved me, it still felt like I was burdening them, so I was very conflicted with myself about it. I knew that if I did it, it would affect my family members at first, but I felt like it would just be better for them in the long term,” Zhang said. “I was very insistent on doing it before I took any action, but when I actually took the pills, I felt a lot of regret afterwards.”

Zhang’s method of attempting suicide, which was poisoning through the overdose of acetaminophen, takes around 3 to 4 days to become lethal. In the first 24 hours, an acetaminophen overdose causes tiredness, nausea, and vomiting. Without emergency treatment, this can lead to severe liver failure and, consequently, death, according to the Merck Manuals.

“I had thought about dying before, but then when I actually took the pills, I just started thinking, ‘Oh, I’m actually going to die.’ The possibility that I was never going to be conscious again in just a few days, never going to grow any older or experience anything, suddenly became real,” Zhang said.

Because of the regret, Zhang ended up admitting to her mother that she had taken the pills before they could fully take effect. After her attempt, Zhang was sent to the emergency room (ER) for the night, where emergency providers inserted an IV in her arm and conducted various blood tests to monitor the state of her kidneys. According to the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, after a suicide attempt, the top three priorities of emergency providers are to first save the patient’s life, then assess the patient’s condition, and finally stabilize the patient’s emotional state.

“I spent that night at the hospital, and then I ended up spending a week in the mental hospital. I could tell that my mom was very distressed throughout the entire situation,” Zhang said.

Before mental health challenges progress to a life-threatening stage, Chu encourages adolescents to engage with local resources and mental health clinicians who are trained to de-escalate suicidal thoughts. People can call 988, which is the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline. San Mateo County also has its own local crisis line, which can be called at 650-579-0350.

“If at that moment, the person is really in a state of crisis, and all they are thinking about is to harm themselves, it’s important to encourage the youth to stop and pause for just a minute or two. Pause and think of something positive, and think of someone they can reach out to,” Chu said. “If there is no one that they can think of, of course, they can always call our 24/7 crisis hotline.”

Although hotlines can be effective, their position as a useful intervention strategy is mostly catered to adults. Various clinical studies demonstrate that adolescents tend to shy away from hotlines due to feelings of self-reliance, shame and social stigma, concerns about anonymity, and the belief that their problems aren’t serious enough to be discussed. According to these clinical studies, only 2.1% of adolescents in crisis choose to utilize traditional call-based hotline services.

“It’s really hard to get people to use a service that doesn’t always have an efficient process. Sitting on the phone for an hour waiting for someone to answer a hotline is really hard for someone who is in crisis because that person may need support immediately,” Payan said.

Rather than sitting on call, youth tend to prefer chat lines or non-clinical support from friends.

“Having an outlet where you can talk about how you feel without the fear of being judged for it is very helpful, because then you have people who can actually support you through it and acknowledge the fact that you’re going through a lot, when you may not feel recognized in the grand scheme of things,” Zhang said.

Like hotlines, non-clinical support has both its benefits and drawbacks. According to KDH Counseling, using a friend in place of clinical treatment can lead to what is known as a “therapist friend,” where an unbalanced dynamic damages the mental health of both the friend and the individual who is struggling with their mental health. Hence, it is essential to strike a balance between the two.

“Clinical services can become a barrier sometimes because not everyone is ready to see a doctor or clinician yet, but they still want to talk about it,” Payan said. “What we provide is peer-to-peer connection and a safe space where teens can come together and learn how to help themselves and help each other through their challenges in a nonclinical, low-pressure way.”