Teachers help students tackle finals

Olivia Wang Sophomore Kristie Chen checks for the details of her upcoming Chinese final exam to prepare and study. “When the test is posted online, it makes me feel stressed, but it helps me plan out what I need to study,” said freshman Kerim Lahmar.

As finals week approaches, students are buckling down with study guides, flashcards, and review sessions, while teachers shift their classes into review mode to help ease the pressure.

Whether figuring out tricky chemistry concepts or managing time between tests and extracurriculars, students are doing whatever they can to finish the semester on a strong note.

Final exams mark one of the most stressful points of the school year. With all classes wrapping up simultaneously, students are not just navigating academics, but also anxiety, burnout, and packed schedules. Teachers try to make an effort and are stepping in to support them through it.

“I’m mainly preparing by studying,” said sophomore Kate Elliott. “Chemistry is challenging since the information makes no sense, and everything constantly changes. My best study habits have been using flashcards, reading, taking notes on things I don’t understand, and checking for accuracy by quizzing myself.”

For a majority of the students, the best way to deal with finals stress is to stay proactive and prepared.

“I deal with stress and anxiety about finals by studying more because it makes me feel less stressed,” Elliot said. “I think my teachers have prepared me well for my finals.”

Meanwhile, teachers are doing their part to help students continue to stay focused and confident in their knowledge. Greer Stone, who teaches world history, said his classroom looks slightly different during finals season.

“I’m supporting my students by shifting class time toward targeted review and reinforcement. We’re using a mix of group discussions, review games, and practice exams to revisit key concepts,” Stone said.

However, reviewing material isn’t the only challenge. The emotional side of finals week can be just as tough to manage.

“The biggest challenge is stress, both academically and emotionally. Many students are balancing finals, extracurriculars, and sometimes personal or family pressures,” Stone said.

The second round of finals feels different than the first. Some feel more prepared with first-semester finals already behind them, even if the nerves haven’t completely gone away.

“This time, I know what to expect. I’ve been organizing my notes better and studying in advance. I’m still nervous, but more confident now,” said freshman Kerim Lahmar.

While final exams are meant to measure learning, they do not necessarily tell the whole story.

“Exams can show what students can recall under pressure, but they don’t always capture deeper understanding over time. Exams are just one piece of the puzzle,” Stone said.