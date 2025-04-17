Entering parenthood: balancing challenges and changes

Lifestyle changes

Parents start to go through a lot of lifestyle changes after entering parenthood.

The Russel Sage Foundation (RSF) says that parents don’t expect what could be coming up and don’t know how to prepare well. Eventually, they think they have to have it all under control, and all figured out, which leads to them getting stressed out.

“The most difficult part about having a new child is that your life changes so much overnight, and there’s this huge adjustment. With my daughter, I sometimes felt like I didn’t know what I was doing; I didn’t know what to expect. With my son, that part was a lot easier because I knew what to expect, and I was more confident in my skills as a mother; I knew that every difficult thing would only last a short amount of time,” said Cheri Watkins, a Carlmont English teacher, and a mother of two kids.

According to RSF, parents will often feel stressed and overwhelmed by the many responsibilities they take on as parents. They mainly start feeling this way when they first experience all the demands they have to meet as a parent.

“It’s a lot of constant responsibility that even when you are sick or not in the best mood, you still have to watch over your kids as they crawl on the ground,” said Dara Takemori, a dance instructor, a mother of two kids.

The inability to control scheduling in family life can affect the parents’ stress levels, and being able to find good enough childcare creates difficulties for the parents, specifically for those who don’t have a lot of support in the economic area.

Childcare requires a lot of time commitment, and there are often not enough hours in a day for parents to do everything, stressing them out, and causing them to have a poorer sleep quality, according to RSF.

This stress adds up and cuts into their sleep time, especially for newer parents who have not streamlined their care and are still in trial and error.

Panda, a support corporation, says that parents go through exhaustion because of how they adapt to the changes in their children’s sleep or feed schedule.

“So there’s a lot of health issues that you have as a woman when you’ve given birth and have a pregnancy, definitely a lot of sleep deprivation. I’m sure if I never had kids, I would probably have banked more sleep,” said Nandini Venkatesh, a mother of two kids.