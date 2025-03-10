The magic of play

Play during adulthood

According to Pew Research, 79% of adults who played sports say that doing so positively impacted their confidence or self-esteem.

“Adults play sometimes, like active art and sport. Adults watch movies, go to concerts, and sing songs. They belong to a special sports team. Or they become an artist or famous sporter,” Appelman said. “Watching football, making music, playing games, these are all fun. They can also express their feelings safely.”

Active play is not limited to just arts and sports. Hobbies are a great way to become involved with play.

David Nelson’s, an Apple Software Engineer, interest in magic began during his childhood when it provided a sense of control. Unlike most people who eventually lost interest, he continued pursuing magic because of positive feedback and mentorship from friends who were also magicians.

“I got a certain skill level and became reasonably good, which became my part-time job. Most people would work at a fast food restaurant. I started doing shows, and it just became this thing to make money,” Nelson said.

A once highly playful activity Nelson could do in his free time became time-consuming and dicey.

“The weird thing is when it changed. In the beginning, I took this thing that I love to do, and I just wanted to share it with people and give them the same feeling that I got. Then, it started being something I had to do to earn a living. The type of shows I took and the material I did were not as satisfying or enjoyable to me as they had been. I got a little burned out,” Nelson said.

However, after this point, he does not stop doing magic. Throughout college, he still worked as a magician, but once he got his first professional job, he could take a step back from the limelight and commit to fewer performances.

“I stopped doing paid shows, and then I was able to shift back and do just the stuff that I enjoy,” Nelson said, “And at that point, really, I almost should have stopped, but I had long-term friendships who were magicians. I still loved it when you were in the right situation, pulling out, performing something for someone, and giving them that experience. That moment where they are in astonishment. When they’re like, ‘Wow, I have seen something that feels impossible and is sort of unique.’”

Magic is a unique hobby, according to Nelson. It can help people who are stuck in hard places, it can provide fun for everybody, and it can even make the magicians themselves happy.

“It’s not an experience you get very often. It makes people feel a little. It’s reminiscent of their childhood and makes them feel that sense of wonder. So, I still do that. I still have friends. And then I kept with it because I could help other people through magic, sometimes by donating my time and doing magic for kids in not-so-great situations and giving them a few minutes of diversion. Other times, I helped mentor and teach people who wanted to learn how to do magic,” Nelson said.

David Nelson shares his in-depth experience with starting to do magic.

For Nelson, when he first started magic as a juvenile, it was a hobby that he found fun. Eventually, he got good enough to be paid, but that took the fun out of magic. Once he took a step back, he could enjoy it again.

“There is a connection when you do something for someone else, and they experience this sense of wonder. This feeling is when they have seen something that is not possible. It comes back at you when they allow themselves to feel it. It is a little bit like a hug. I can’t watch a magician perform an experience the same way a normal person can now, but I can experience it vicariously through someone who sees magic for the first time. When I get the right audience members, and they really allow themselves to experience the magic, I feel the same way they do — the joy, the surprise, the laughter, and all of that. I guess what I’m doing is selfish. It allows me to experience the stuff that I fell in love with when I was a kid,” Nelson said.