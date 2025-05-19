Top 5 underrated artists for summer listening

Piper Nguyen A person listens to music on the beach. Summertime is coming, and so are sunny, warm days.

As the warm air and summer breeze return, so does the excitement for summer break. Pool parties, beach days, and relaxation are just around the corner.

Long days and road trips could mean listening to the top summer hits on Spotify or social media. But this summer, it could also mean listening to lesser-known artists that still capture the essence of summer. To branch out from the ordinary, discover new artists and songs that represent the different parts of summer.

Arlo Guthrie

Starting it off slow, Arlo Guthrie is a folk musician whose songs are also a form of activism and protest, according to the Arlo Guthrie website. Some of Guthrie’s songs, like “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” incorporate speaking and storytelling.

Guthrie’s music gives the mood of sitting around a campfire as someone sings a classic tune or a family member tells an old story.

Alan Goldberg, a sophomore, said that Guthrie inspired his own music as a guitar player.

“Arlo Guthrie makes amazing music using metaphors for peace,” Goldberg said.

The Explorers Club

The Explorers Club is a contemporary pop-rock band comprising five men from South Carolina. The group is modeled after The Beach Boys, who are the epitome of summer and beach rock in California.

The Explorers Club combines oldies surf-rock instrumentation with complex harmonies. Original songs like “Forever” and “Do You Love Me?” encapsulate the spirit of warm, beach music.

According to AllMusic, the band recalls the style of 1960s Southern California.

Society of Rockets

This indie-alternative band is local to the Bay Area and blends the campfire-folk feelings with the laid-back, beachy vibe. The song “Doors Are Opening,” which was released as a single and in the band’s latest album, “Tough Trip Through Paradise,” has a catchy melody line that is upbeat and energetic.

The band’s style of music varies. Some songs are completely acoustic, which are nostalgic and melodic. Others use the electric guitar, turning their style into a more sun-soaked sound.

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

This jazz orchestra plays classic big band swing with a twist of contemporary funk. The band includes the traditional big band instruments: trumpet, trombone, saxophone, and percussion. Songs like “Backrow Politics” are laid-back and playful, adding to the summery feeling.

Despite their lively presence in the jazz community, not many people in the general public listen to the band’s music.

“I’m part of a small group who actively listens to Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band,” said Ben Mangiafico, a trumpet player in the Carlmont Jazz Ensemble. “I have to search for people who also enjoy their music, and it’s a real treat when I find one.”

The band, especially the brass, has a loud sound similar to fireworks at certain points. They often play up-tempo, creating an energetic and joyful tone reminiscent of big parties and outdoor concerts.

The Wailin’ Jennys

The Wailin’ Jennys is a trio of women who sing contemporary folk music in three-part harmony. Their fusion of bluegrass and folk isn’t beachy, but it reminds listeners of walking barefoot in a field during golden hour or watching the sun set. The Wailin’ Jennys use twang instruments like the banjo, fiddle, and acoustic bass, giving their sound a certain warmth.

Melanie McBride is a teaching artist at San Carlos Children’s Theater with a BFA in musical theater. McBride had never listened to The Wailin’ Jennys before, but said that after listening to their cover of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers,” she is interested in their music and likes their vibe.

“I like how many harmonies they have,” McBride said. “I like that their music is cozy, warm, and singable.”