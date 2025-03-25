Unseen stories: the psychology of cults

Everyday life for eight-year-old Dhyana Levey was not that unlike her peers. She went to school on the weekdays, played with other kids her age outside in downtown Santa Barbara, and read books with her parents at the kitchen table on the weekend.

To Levey, this life was normal. It was all she had ever known. But as she grew older, fractures in her story emerged.

When her schoolmates talked of going out to the movies, Levey failed to relate to their recounts, as seeing movies was banned in her household. The kids she played with were never outside a controlled group of close-proximity neighbors. The books she read with her parents were irregular – they preached strange ideas about Eastern religion that contradicted what she learned in school.

The breaking point arrived as she stepped into her teenage years. At 13, Levey’s world was shaken when her local newspaper published a shocking exposé — a series of articles unraveling a web of money laundering and infidelity. The subject of the scandal was one of her most trusted mentors, a figure she had once viewed as a guiding light in her life.

Suddenly, her life changed. Neighbors she had known since birth disappeared almost overnight as they moved away en masse. She felt more uncomfortable than ever discussing her home life with outsiders.

At 18 years old, Levey left her home in Santa Barbara and moved to Oregon to pursue a collegiate education and a career in journalism. For a while, she enjoyed the straightforward, practical nature of reporting and chose to mentally block out her strange early years. But in time, the uncertain nature of her past called her back. She began to search for the years-old scandal articles and contact their writers for more information.

“I dug up the newspaper articles. I found the reporter who did all the articles, and I talked to her. That’s when I really understood what weird stuff was going on,” Levey said.

By then, the truth was clear. Levey had been raised in a cult.

Uncovering realities

“The building we went to on Sundays was just called ‘the lodge,’” Levey said. “We would go there on Sundays and read these books or put on these plays. It didn’t promote itself as anything other than a search for the truth.”

The place where Levey spent her Sundays was actually the Santa Barbara branch of the United Lodge of Theosophists (ULT), a worldwide religious movement characterized by its blend of Eastern religions with esoteric Christianity and Western occultism. The mentor of Levey who was exposed by local journalists was the leader of the Santa Barbara branch of the ULT, and he had been laundering money from members.

Levey had been born into this group, which her parents had avidly followed from its origin.

“A lot of the group’s ideology was about being of the higher mind,” Levey said. “There was also this very uptight atmosphere of ‘you’re not allowed to do anything.’ Nobody drank. No movies. No posting online. No certain books. Of course, everyone rebelled later.”

According to James Richardson, a professor of sociology at the University of Nevada who examines the history of the term in a Journal Storage article, the term ‘cult’ emerged as a way to describe a group that holds beliefs contradicting mainstream religious practices. Cult specialist Steve Eichel shared with Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) News that he estimates there are approximately 10,000 cults in the United States today.

The typical image of cults resembles those like Jonestown or Heaven’s Gate, in which a group of dedicated followers live in an isolated commune to collectively achieve a higher being and worship a singular leader.

To an unsuspecting eye, nothing about the ULT seemed suspicious.

“No cult promotes itself as a cult. A cult often has religious connections, but to me, they’re mostly just cons,” Levey said. “They’re any organization that isn’t what they claim to be on the surface.”

According to Levey, the commune was not secluded from the rest of society like some of the most well-known cultish groups. Instead, they were tucked into a regular neighborhood in downtown Santa Barbara.

What made it unusual was that entire houses had been donated to the organization, giving the leader control over the properties and the power to distribute them to members as he saw fit.

In cultic relationships, leaders possess unique qualities like extreme narcissism that lead followers to be especially susceptible to manipulation. According to Ashlen Hilliard, a former member of a Church of Christ sect she considers a cult and director of the support group People Leave Cults, this psychological grip helps explain why members willingly devote their lives and finances to a single organization, even when it defies societal norms.

“Cult leaders may not experience emotions the same way a normal person would. They may not feel guilt or shame or sadness like others,” Hilliard said.

Many narcissistic cult leaders are often driven by power, seeking control through sex, money, or public influence. Others, like in Levey’s case, crave devotion and the status of an enlightened being.

“ When you have someone you trust telling you one thing, it causes you to suspend critical thinking. You no longer know what’s true and what’s not. — Colleen Bannister-Shoop

“People believed that this leader was a ‘great teacher’, like he was otherworldly and the reincarnation of Krishna,” Levey said. “And so, followers believed his words. He would say awful things. He could be very cruel, and people still believed him.”

Levey says the leader of the ULT used fear to control members, frequently threatening that they would “burn in hell” if they disobeyed him. This routine fear kept people in line.

According to Hilliard, fear and stress are two of the most prominent tactics used by cult leaders to keep followers engaged with the group. Some groups have been known to induce stress by playing low-frequency tones in the background of hours-long meetings, forcing members to lie on the floor and be denied access outside of a designated space.

“Cults try to inflict stress on you so that you have some sort of emotional response. They’ll say that the emotional response you’re having is a spiritual breakthrough,” Hilliard said.

Inspiring fear and stress in cult followers can primarily be achieved through a manipulative tactic known as gaslighting, in which a person intentionally distorts reality by repeating a mantra of what they want members to believe.

“Gaslighting is something that is used as members are first coming into the groups,” said psychologist Colleen Bannister Shoop. “It causes them to question their reality. When you have someone you trust telling you one thing, it causes you to suspend critical thinking. You no longer know what’s true and what’s not.”

Shoop explains that in high-stress cult environments, most people respond with freeze or fawn, either becoming paralyzed with fear or trying to appease their leaders, rather than attempting to escape or resist.

America’s most famous cults Jonestown Memorial-2010 1178 / Oakland Local / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 Jonestown The Jonestown cult stands as one of history’s most notorious and chilling examples where manipulation and blind obedience culminated in a tragic end. It began with Jim Jones, a charismatic man who preached racial equality and socialist ideas in the seemingly progressive church known as the “People's Temple” in the 1950s. However, the church gradually became more authoritarian. Jones demanded absolute loyalty with harsh consequences if his wishes were not followed. After some investigation from local authorities and his subsequent fear of legislative action being taken against his group, Jones moved his following to the remote jungle of Guyana in 1977, promising a utopian society free from outside oppression. But life in Jonestown was far from paradise. “Jonestown sounded more like a slave camp than a religious center. There was talk of beatings, forced labor and imprisonments, the use of drugs to control behavior, suspicious deaths, and even rehearsals for mass suicide,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrote in a case study on their website. When concerns about mistreatment reached the U.S., Congressman Leo Ryan visited in 1978. After witnessing defectors trying to escape, he and several others were ambushed and murdered. Once the news of the atrocities of Jonestown quickly reached the media, Jones responded to the inevitable collapse of his control by orchestrating a mass murder-suicide. Over 900 men, women, and children drank a cyanide-laced Kool-Aid and died of poisoning. Many did so out of fear or devotion, but others were forcibly injected upon refusal. Today, the phrase "drinking the Kool-Aid" refers to blindly following a leader, ideology, or belief system without question, often to one's own detriment, a reminder of the dangers of manipulation that occurred in Jonestown.

Rancho Santa Fe, California / Ken Lund / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 Heaven's Gate The Heaven’s Gate tragedy is another infamous example of the danger of cult manipulation. The group was founded in the 1970s by Marshall Applewhite and his wife Bonnie Nettles, who combined apocalyptic Christianity with science fiction, notoriously claiming that Earth was doomed and that salvation lay in leaving behind human existence. Like many other cults, the group became increasingly radical over time. Applewhite demanded that his followers pronounce complete devotion through enforcing strict rules that isolated members from their families, personal identities, and autonomous desires. As the cult’s ideology intensified, Applewhite convinced the group that the sole way to reach enlightenment was through a “shedding of their earthly containers” and a subsequent boarding of an extraterrestrial spacecraft that would take them to a higher plane of existence. However, the idea of moving onto a better life was nothing more than a euphemism for committing suicide. "Heaven’s Gate had all the earmarks of a destructive cult—charismatic leadership, extreme isolation, loss of personal identity, and an apocalyptic end goal," said sociologist Janja Lalich in her book outlining the cult. In 1997, as the Hale-Bopp comet passed by Earth, Applewhite declared it was the long-awaited sign that the group’s salvation had arrived. Over three days, 39 members who were dressed in matching black outfits and Nike sneakers drank a lethal combination of phenobarbital, applesauce, and vodka. They believed it would allow them to “exit” their human forms and ascend to the spaceship following after the comet. As the news of the mass suicide broke out, it shocked the world and today stands as an immediate reference for cult-like groups. Today, personal testimonies from former members, including videos where they express excitement about their so-called “next stage,” remain publicly available on YouTube and the group's website.

Lawyers representing Keith Raniere and the group NXIVM speak to media outside the US Eastern District Court after a bail hearing for actress Allison Mack and NXIVM founder Keith Raniere on May 4, 2018 / Getty Images / Free Malaysia Today / Creative Commons NXIVM While instances like Jonestown and Heaven’s Gate might give the impression that cults are a thing of the past, many have simply changed forms to remain more secretive and escape the stereotypical image of cults. The NXIVM group (pronounced "Nex-ee-um") is a clear example of this. The name doesn’t officially stand for anything, but was created by Keith Raniere, the cult’s leader, as part of the organization's branding to sound sophisticated and futuristic. It initially presented itself as a self-improvement and professional development organization and was marketed as an exclusive society for personal and professional growth. This allured the likes of celebrities, wealthy individuals, and ambitious professionals who believed in its promise of empowerment. However, beneath its polished exterior, NXIVM was a hierarchical and exploitative group whose members were pressured into recruiting others and paying thousands for intensive courses that reinforced Raniere’s control, according to a publication from St. John’s University School of Law. The group, which primarily targeted young women, would lure prospective members into emotionally intensive therapy sessions encouraging independence and sexual liberation. Then, Raniere and his associates would capitalize on this feeling by keeping women in NXIVM through fear, selective praise, and sexual control. Women at the top of the organization became secretly indoctrinated into an exclusive subset known as the DOS where Raniere would continue to exploit members for sex and submission, threatening to release “collateral” consisting of nude photographs or blackmail should they disobey. Perhaps the most horrifying element of this secret circle was the physical branding of participants, usually against their will and in public. Members had the logo of NXIVM branded on their upper hip, a logo whose design bore an eerie resemblance to Raniere’s initials, KR. In 2017, former members of the DOS officially asked the state of New York to look into the group. In 2018, Raniere was finally taken into custody and charged on multiple counts for various crimes at his villa near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. A years-long trial ensued from this arrest, eventually culminating 2020 with Raniere’s sentence to 120 years in prison. Notable figures like actress Allison Mack and Seagram heiress Clara Bronfram were involved in the inner DOS circle and NXIVM as a whole, which helped scale the case nationally.

Other methods of inspiring recruitment into a cult include phenomena such as love bombings, where leaders will shower potential members with praise and affirmation.

“Kindness is not bad when you enter a new club, church, community group, or relationship, but it’s the hyper outpouring of ‘let’s surround you with gifts, and let’s go to dinner immediately and tell us all of your dreams’ that is concerning,” Hilliard said. “Why would you have any red flags when people are making you feel really good and that’s exactly where they want you to be?”

This love bombing stage comes as a way to prime potential members for the new information the cult leader will present. Hilliard says that this could be applied across all kinds of domains, but people usually get introduced to new concepts that they haven’t heard before.

“We are excited to absorb that new information. But what happens over time is cults co-opt that information and turn it on its head,” Hilliard said. “When you find that you are exhausted, burnt out, and you’ve given money to the group and they keep asking for more, you don’t see that suffering as a red flag. You now see it as suffering for the cause. And it’s worth it to you — to be poor, to support the group. It’s worth it because you fell in love with it.”

When the target of recruitment eventually submits to the cult’s way of thinking, the love bombing stage comes to an end as high-pressure situations take their place.

“It is actually very similar to an abusive relationship. The abuser will isolate them and cut them off from their friends and family, “ Shoop said. “Once that isolation happens, it makes a person dependent on them. When negative things start happening, they feel as though they have nowhere to go. They may already be financially dependent and usually will become emotionally dependent.”

This dependence makes it nearly impossible for many to depart from their lives in cults.

“It absolutely destroyed some people to leave ULT, it was horrible. It ruined some people’s lives. It was a nightmare,” Levey said, recalling conversations with former members she had interviewed. “They were convinced by this leader that if they left, they would undergo some sort of spiritual attack, and they would die somehow, or something else horrible would happen to them.”

According to Levey, this threat wasn’t just for leaving but it could be as little as talking to anyone else. One former member went to a therapist; she was so terrified that people would find out that she was paranoid of being followed.

“ Cults look for the best and brightest among us. Stupid people don’t end up in cults. — Ashlen Hilliard

“People developed eating disorders. Some people who were raised in the group had financial problems after leaving because some of our parents did not provide a lot of help trying to help us go off and live our own lives,” Levey said.

This pressure exerted on people is a process known in professional spaces as coercive control.

“Coercive control is a pattern of abusive behavior that takes place over a period of time. It’s very, very slow, so usually people don’t realize they’re being controlled, abused, or manipulated until all of a sudden they’re underwater and they feel overwhelmed. Then they finally see all the red flags,” Hilliard said. “It’s sort of a breaking point for them.”

Hilliard gives the example of a mental shelf of realizations in the back of our heads. In a cult, one slowly puts doubts on this shelf during their time in the group, and at a certain point the shelf collapses.

According to Hilliard, this mental shelf collapse in a cult can happen for many reasons, whether it is a major event like discovering the leader’s abuse or something smaller like seeing a friend suffer. The cognitive dissonance in these high-stress environments builds over time, even if someone appears fully committed.

In reality, anyone can become a target of manipulation and coercive control. Shoop underscores the fact that those who feel a deep-seated lack of belonging or a sense of purpose in their lives are particularly vulnerable to indoctrination.

Cults will typically recruit young, smart people, as their curiosity and creativity give them the ability to wrap their minds around and rationalize the beliefs the cults impose on them.

“Cults look for the best and brightest among us,” Hilliard said. “Stupid people don’t end up in cults.”

As a result, one of the most popular places for cults to recruit is college campuses, which is legal under the First Amendment’s right to freedom of religion. Historically, groups like the Unification Church and offshoots of the International Churches of Christ disguise themselves during college fairs and invite students to be a part of bible study sessions. Levey identified this recruitment tactic as crucial to indoctrinating ULT members, given its close proximity to the University of California, Santa Barbara’s campus.

Hilliard also identifies people with neurodivergence as susceptible to cult recruitment. Hilliard herself is part of the neurodivergent community.

“People with neurodivergent brains love structure. We sometimes have hyper-fixations where we’re really interested in one topic for a period of time,” Hilliard said.

Recovery and connection

Hilliard’s job is to be present for cult members once their mental shelf collapses. When people suspect that they are in a coercive control situation, Hilliard encourages them to seek assistance in recovering their mental health, as well as allow themselves to ask questions they may have felt ashamed thinking about before.

“I think it’s important to ask the question, ‘What would happen to me if I decided to leave? Would they wish me well? Would they still stay in touch? Will they try to pressure you to stay?’ All of those things can be red flags,” Hilliard said. “Advocating for what you need as you change as a human being is really important.”

Losing one’s sense of self is a huge effect of the psychological tactics that cults and leaders employ. A lot of members have a complete loss of their sense of self, and they’re never allowed to have an individual identity. People who are born into cults suffer especially hard from this problem.

According to Shoop, the psychological term for this is disassociation, a mental process where a person feels disconnected from their sense of self, often as a response to overwhelming stress.

“People can go in and out of disassociation, but the moment of realization is the time when someone comes back into their mind or their body and realizes that this is not where they want to be,” Shoop said.

Once someone snaps out of disassociation and realizes the gravity of their living situation, it isn’t an easy process to make a decision to leave. The mental hardship of leaving a familiar structure can completely ruin a person’s neurological pathways.

“ You become so focused on the group and everyone in its perception of you, it’s all you can think about. — Dhyana Levey

“There was a structure of hierarchy within the cult, where people who were closer to the leader were treated better than others, so people were always jockeying for the positions closest to him. After years and years and years, that affects you,” Levey said. “All of a sudden having that structure fall apart does a lot to you psychologically.”

Not only does the mental strain of leaving a cult weigh heavy on members, but so do external factors, like future standards of living and familial relationships.

“Leaving can come with a lot of really complex decisions, and you’re kind of putting everything on the line. Maybe they’ve given all their finances to the group. Maybe they have a marriage in the cult. Some groups may want to sue you if you leave and talk badly about them. You may lose children if you have children who are still in the cult,” Hilliard said.

Aspects like denied access to public education and unfair treatment of women can lead members to make the decision to leave. Stranger practices, such as polygamy, have also been historically prominent in cult circles. Groups like the Fundamental Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) have been known to illegally practice polygamy, leading several women to speak out about their traumatic experiences.

Another major part of Hilliard’s job includes working with people who suspect that a loved one is in a cult. While every situation varies, Hilliard says that family members and other individuals are concerned with having a loved one in a cult because they often notice them slipping away from their past selves.

Hilliard recommends continuing communication with loved ones, even when it is hard, to establish rapport. By gaining a better understanding of where a person’s mind is on the timeline of cult indoctrination, loved ones will be in a better and more empathetic position to help.

“We want to seem interested, non-judgemental, and curious. We want them when they start having doubts and concerns, to be in a safe space where they can vocalize,” Hilliard said.

Cult rehabilitation programs like People Leave Cults use patient, trauma-informed approaches, such as guided self-reflection and personalized counseling, to help indoctrinated members recognize their harmful situation and reach a point where they are ready for change.

Acknowledging the truth of one’s reality is only the first step — integrating into mainstream society is by no means easier.

Both Hilliard and Levey experienced this challenge firsthand. Having been born into their respective cults, they had never known a life outside the organization’s control, prior to their disengagement. Their entire worldview, relationships, and daily routines had been shaped by the group, which made the prospect of leaving feel overwhelming.

“ No cult promotes itself as a cult. A cult often has religious connections, but to me, they’re mostly just cons. They’re any organization that isn’t what they claim to be on the surface. — Dhyana Levey

“You’re with these other people who are all part of this community, and you’ve become convinced, the cult is the way, that this group is the most important thing,” Levey said. “If I do life differently than this, it’s wrong, then something bad is going to happen to me. You become so focused on the group and everyone in its perception of you, it’s all you can think about.”

Hilliard compares the emotional ties that one can have to their coercive controllers to a rollercoaster-like spectrum.

“They love it. They hate it. They’re broke because of the cult, but they feel happy because they may find a romantic relationship in the cult,” Hilliard said. “They hate it because they’re getting emotionally abused, but they love it because there’s a retreat coming up this weekend, and they’re really excited.”

In today’s world, finding support for cult-related trauma has been made easier by digital media. Groups like People Leave Cults are accessible online through a quick Google search. Facebook groups and online anonymous support rooms give a degree of accessibility to those searching for help.

“Before, you would have to go to a cult recovery conference back in the ’80s or the ’90s, and now you can just hop online, search for former members, and instantly be connected and see that you’re not alone. So I think there are huge positives and negatives,” Hilliard said.

The digitization of investigative reports by major publishers has helped bring national attention to worrisome cult groups and enable their takedowns, such as in the case of NXIVM, a sex cult that operated for 20 years before a harsh public trial brought down the group’s leadership.

But although some of the most gruesome stories of cults seem to be a thing of the past, experts like Levey suspect that the 21st century will not see the end of cultic activity.

I think that cults are going to continue. I feel like part of it is human nature. People then dominate each other, and certain people, if you let them take advantage, will,” Levey said. “But I think if people cultivate less of a stigma by talking about cults more, and there’s more information out in the open about people’s personal experiences, others may be more on alert of being brought into a cult.”