Weighing the probability of a hydrogen powered future

Weighing the practicality

From a manufacturing perspective, the impracticality of hydrogen production poses a barrier to market interest.

“Hydrogen is not the type of renewable energy that you’re immediately going to use because you have to use some other type of energy to collect the energy for electrolysis. Hydrogen should be thought of more as a battery because you’re storing the energy you collect,” Salomón said.

Hydrogen is the smallest and lightest element, posing a transportation barrier, given that it must undergo pressure or liquefaction to transport a significant amount. This compares to gasoline, whose mass is 3000 times heavier, making it easier to transport long distances. Hydrogen must also be transported in specific vehicle pipelines where demand is high.

Although hydrogen’s low density limits its transport and storage, companies such as H2clipper prevail past this limitation.

H2clippers seeks to combat the high cost and inefficiency barriers within hydrogen transport through renewable energy sources. Initiatives such as this one aim to facilitate access to hydrogen so that it can dominate as the primary global energy source.

Beyond a manufacturing standpoint, a significant influence on hydrogen fuel’s viability stems from consumers’ interest in investing in this technology.

When Chloe Zhao, a Carlmont junior, first learned how to drive, she used a Toyota Mirai hydrogen vehicle. Over a year later, this car continues to be her mode of transportation.

The car is an ideal beginner-friendly car with its zero carbon emissions and advanced features.

“The driving is very smooth, and the car has a lot of cameras and sensors. It’s the car I learned how to drive on, which I like as well,” Zhao said.

Though ideal, the car’s practicality comes into question regarding fueling. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, as of 2024, there were 54 hydrogen stations open in the U.S., consolidated in California and Hawaii.

<br />

“To fill it, I need to go to a hydrogen station, and there are only a few in the Bay Area. So I usually go to Mountain View, which is about 30 minutes away, and it only fills up to 200 miles,” Zhao said.

These small proportions limit consumer interest. According to Zhao, gasoline prices per gallon are half what a hydrogen user pays. With this in mind, Toyota, a major manufacturer of hydrogen vehicles, incentivized consumers to buy the Toyota Mirai by issuing complimentary fuel for a three-year car lease or lasting for six years after the car was purchased.

“We have a card that Toyota gave us when we bought the car, and we haven’t had to pay for hydrogen fuel yet and we’ve had it for a couple years,” Zhao said.

Initiatives such as this one appeal to consumers whose biggest concern is the accessibility to hydrogen fuel.

“The car could be popular in the future, but there have to be improvements, including the cost of fuel and the amount of stations. The reason no one wants it right now is because it’s inconvenient,” Zhao said.