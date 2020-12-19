21st Century Girl

Society floods our lives with the unattainable image of a perfect woman.

Since middle school, I have struggled with the way I look. I believe that body-shaming is done to everyone — all genders and sizes. I can only speak on what it’s like to be a girl who’s been told for most of my life that I am bigger than I should be.

For me, I started to hate the way I looked in fifth grade. Pretty young, I know. I unintentionally surrounded myself with friends who were three times smaller than I was. Back then, it didn’t matter what my friends looked like compared to me because we were just focused on getting the next rainbow loom bracelet.

In the early months of my fifth-grade year, one of my friends started to make fun of me for how my legs looked. She said I looked like a boy and that my legs were too fat to be her friend. Being only 10-years-old, it didn’t bug me too much because I didn’t really understand what it meant. Of course, I went home to my mom and asked what my friend was talking about. That was when my mom reassured me that the way I looked was perfectly normal and that everyone has different genetics. She said that I shouldn’t listen to what other people say. The next time my friend made fun of me, I repeated what my mom had told me, and that was the end of that, or so I thought.

In middle school, I always tried to hide my legs the best I could. I would wear baggy pants or long t-shirts so no-one would see what my legs really looked like. This self-consciousness continued all the way into high school. I thought high school would be the perfect time to get away from the people who made me feel bad about myself, and I could have a fresh start.

I remember freshman year; girls would cry in the bathroom because they were stressed they wouldn’t pass the physical education BMI test. That is when I truly became aware that so many other people were struggling with their body-image. Since then, so many more girls I met became obsessed with how they looked.

Looking back, I think sophomore year is when most people I knew were struggling with body-image. I would get calls from my friends, and they would be crying about how they would never look like some girl they saw on Instagram, or how no one would like them unless they had a bigger butt or a smaller waist. As a girl, it is so tiring always having to try and please society’s standards of what a woman should be.

In the middle of last year, during the homecoming football game, I heard a boy tell his friend, “Dance team isn’t that good. They are all just fat and ugly anyway.”

Yes, someone actually said that. In front of the team. In front of my team.

There are plenty of examples of when people at school body-shame others just because they can or to make their friends laugh. It is comments like these that make girls try and be someone they aren’t, to try and please someone they barely know.

Later on in my sophomore year, I began to eat very little to try and lose weight.

That was a horrible idea.

I was unhappy all the time and still hated the way I looked. I realized something needed to change, so I took action.

I began to do what made me feel good, like exercising and eating foods that were beneficial to my health. I also took time to myself and realized that I will never be able to control what other people will think of me, so I should appreciate the beauty in everything. I didn’t surround myself with toxic people or try and change myself in order to look better for someone else.

I know nothing can change overnight, but taking little steps towards self-love is all that matters.

21st century girls will no longer be suffocated by society.