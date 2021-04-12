The dance community has faced these unusual times with out-of-the-box thinking and openness to new perspectives and ideas. By keeping this important aspect of so many people’s lives alive and running, many have been able to keep their hopes up for a future of normality. Until then, dancers and studios will continue to work at their passion and use the creative outlet that is dance as best as they can.

“There are two ways you can go about things. You can either kind of cry about it and say how unfair life is, but then you go to stage two. And you say, okay, so now what? What are we going to do to move forward with things [….] We’re not people to just lay down and give up,” Doan said.