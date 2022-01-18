Apple and its reputation

Apple sets themselves apart from the competition by constantly campaigning and advertising their system as the most secure and private on the market. During most launches and keynotes, the underlying message has been privacy.

With Apple’s widely publicized history of being the trailblazer in privacy by rolling out new systems which hide your email and information from companies whose sole purpose is to sell people’s information, the level of confidence is hard to alter. Despite this storied history, many customers and consumers of Apple’s products are wondering if the CSAM system is violating their privacy.

“Your Apple ID and all Apple services are designed from the ground up to protect your privacy. We work hard to collect only the data we need to make your experience better. When we do collect data, we believe it’s important for you to know what we’re collecting and why we need it, so you can make informed choices,” Apple said in a statement.

Although there is a wide variety of opinions on this new policy, Ghazouli expressed how many users will not see any change in their device.

“To me, it doesn’t really seem like your average person will notice any change when they are on their Apple device. It seems like the only people who should be worried are the ones who have done something wrong,” Ghazouli said.

Apple has taken a lot of time to consider its effect on consumers and has been explicitly open about how the system will work and the probability of an image being flagged by the CSAM system.

The importance of the system is to stop the spread of child exploitation and increase child safety on the constantly growing internet world also supports the need for procedures like CSAM.

Companies have struggled with finding the right way to help the internet become a better place while making sure the consumer’s private information is kept entirely confidential.