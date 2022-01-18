Apple gets to the core of privacy rights

Every 10 seconds, a report of child abuse is made. Apple has now recently introduced new child safety features to stop the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in hopes of creating an environment safe and accessible to children around the world.

Later this year, the new CSAM system will affect all of Apple users. The intended goal of the system is to help protect children from online predators, limit the spread of CSAM, while still creating an environment that helps inspire and enhance their user’s lives.

The Apple policy has sparked controversy within the community, as many have expressed the fear of this policy evolving.

However, for some Carlmont students, they do not see the issue with the new policy.

“I can definitely see why people would be worried about privacy, but I think so far Apple has a pretty good track record for protecting its user’s information, so personally, I am not too worried,” said Andrew Ghazouli, a senior.

There are three significant changes that Apple is introducing for children’s safety. A first safety measure is a communication tool that will allow parents to have more of a role in navigating their children’s communication online. When parents or guardians opt in to turn on this feature on their Family Sharing accounts, a child receiving or sending a sexually explicit image will be presented with a blurred image and helpful resources. For children ages 12 or younger, their parents will receive a notification only if the child proceeds to send or view the image after being warned.

“ This program is ambitious, and protecting children is an important responsibility. These efforts will evolve and expand over time ” — Apple

Apple is also using new cryptography to limit the expansion of online CSAM for their second safety measure. One concern of Apple customers was that Apple would be downloading known CSAM photos onto the user’s phone to compare. However, Apple is instead comparing unreadable strings of numbers that are known CSAM images on their own servers. These image hashes are validated by at least two child safety organizations and then the new cryptography allows Apple to match these hashes to known CSAM images on iCloud Photos accounts. This system is not designed for images that contain child nudity, instead only known CSAM images validated by child safety organizations.

The final new measure is the expansion of guidance on Siri and Search by providing additional resources to help both children and parents stay safe online.

These new safety measures regarding the expansion of online oversight by Apple to limit child abuse material online sparks fear for others as the government is not checking Apple’s actions.

“All of this data and tracking of information being entirely unchecked by the government and run at the discretion of big businesses, I worry that we are being taken advantage of and we don’t even know it,” said Alexis Romanowsky, a senior.

Apple has marketed itself differently from other large tech companies like Windows and Facebook by focusing on a commitment to not violate their user’s privacy. Due to this new policy, Apple’s users question if Apple’s false promise is causing the company to fall into the standard model of disregard for their customer’s privacy.