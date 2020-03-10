Not all elections are negative

With the end of the school year drawing near, plans for next year’s student leadership kick into high gear.

Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) plans assemblies and events, decorates the school for various holidays, promotes school spirit, and much more. Also, ASB has representatives from each grade to give non-ASB members a connection to the student government.

Nate Hsich, the current sophomore class vice president, is running again for his third year as a class representative.

“I’ve always had so much fun in student government starting back in middle school. It’s always been an environment that I love being in. Representing my class is an even greater responsibility that I love doing. I try to reach out to my classmates any way I can, even if that’s making them laugh,” Hsich said.

Along with elections for class representatives, the student body also gets the chance to vote for ASB president. Nicole Doud, a junior, is running for the coveted position.

“I chose to run for ASB president because it is a great position. It provides you with a platform to reach out to a larger population of students and create programs to fit their needs. It’s a great opportunity to learn how to work independently and cooperatively and how you work in stressful situations,” Doud said.

Despite the competition, all of the candidates often remain respectful to their fellow running mates. The ASB rules state that if a student is seen putting down one of their fellow competitors, they will be removed from the running.

Sammy Kosman, a freshman, is running for next year’s sophomore vice president. She is optimistic about her chances of winning but remains supportive of her competition.

“Of course, I would love to win, but I wish all the luck to my fellow competitors,” Kosman said.

Even with the excellent sportsmanship that the candidates display, the election process can be stressful for those who run.

“I’ve been in my fair share of elections, so I know the process pretty well. It’s no doubt a stressful time of year, but it’s always exciting to see the outcome and what ASB will look like for the following year,” Hsich said.

The election process for class officers allows students to step out of their comfort zones and gain valuable leadership experience.

“Winning or losing, running for such an influential role is teaching me important skills for the future and the future of Carlmont,” Doud said.