ASB gears up for prom week

Skylin Yee A senior at Carlmont buy a prom ticket in the ASB room. All of Carlmont’s dances have a theme. “The theme this year is enchanted garden,” said Lucas Zago, the Junior Vice President.

Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) engages with the student body during the prom week to boost excitement for the dance.

Starting April 24, ASB promoted a series of different spirit days along with lunchtime activities, including making flower bouquets, cookie decorating, and an egg hunt.

“For prom week, ASB plans for spirit days every day, making sure we have different activities for each day at lunch in the quad,” said Lucas Zago, the Junior Vice President.

In addition to these lunchtime events, ASB began selling tickets on April 16 at a discounted price of $95 with PAL and $100 without. This week, ticket sales increased by five dollars, $100 with PAL and $105 without.

“We sell the tickets in the ASB room during lunchtime, accepting both pash and card payments for the tickets,” said Averie Chu, a member of the ASB Finance Commission.

According to Zago, ASB uses Instagram to promote prom week information by sending out graphics to all the class accounts.

ASB’s posts about prom on Instagram sparked many upper-level students to create plans for prom, including Sara Wilkinson, a senior at Carlmont.

“This year, my friends and I made a whole agenda for our prom plan. We plan to take pictures at this spot in San Francisco before the doors at the prom venue close, and after prom, we will go to one of our friends’ houses,” Wilkinson said.

It’s normal for high schoolers to have fun plans on the day of prom, according to Belmont’s resident Sarah Banola.

“When I was in high school, I loved going to the Jersey shore after prom, which was a common place for students to go,” Banola said.

While upper-level students can go to prom, first-year students don’t. However, some still express excitement for the future, like Sofia Wolles, a freshman at Carlmont, when they do get to attend prom.

“As a freshman, I wouldn’t want to go to prom because I think it would be much more exciting to experience prom when I’m an upperclassman and it’s something I look forward to,” Wolles said.