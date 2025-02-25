ASB gears up for upcoming Heritage Fair

Ayal Meyers and Francesca D’Urzo A group of students perform at the Heritage Fair. Students are preparing for the event as this year’s Heritage Fair approaches. “We have contacted many clubs to see if they are interested in performing, and we have a good grasp of what the event will be like, but we have much more to prepare for,” said Kara Kim, the lead facilitator of the ASB assemblies commission.

As the Heritage Fair approaches, Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) is rushing to prepare for the event.

The Heritage Fair is an annual event hosted by ASB for students to celebrate their cultures, traditions, and talents with the Carlmont community.

Even though ASB began the initial preparations for the Heritage Fair last year, ASB is making significant strides in forming this year’s Heritage Fair, which is set to take place during an assembly on April 5.

“We began evaluating plans for the Heritage Fair as soon as the previous event ended, but we have ramped up our preparations this month,” said Jim Kelly, the ASB director.

The goal of the Heritage Fair is to provide Carlmont students with a venue to share their unique culture with the school. To achieve this, several different groups from diverse cultural backgrounds perform in front of their school community, sharing their unique heritage.

“With the Heritage Fair, we hope to provide students with a venue to show others their culture,” Kelly said.

The event is almost entirely student-run, with ASB completing most of the work necessary to organize the event.

“Most of the work for the Heritage Fair is done by the students. I pride myself in ASB being a student-run organization and allowing them to control the event,” Kelly said.

Before the final performance, ASB brainstorms ideas for a theme for the performance and reaches out to clubs interested in participating. Then ASB begins timing transitions and the performances to keep the event under one hour.

“We are currently finishing up our script for the event. We are also finalizing what clubs and actors will perform during the event,” said Kara Kim, the lead facilitator of the ASB assemblies commission.

This year, the theme in place is unlike previous ones, and more cultural performances are being performed than before.

“I don’t believe the theme we have chosen has ever been done before. We are opting for a different format this year and are trying to show as many cultures as we can,” said Garrett Andrews, an ASB commissioner for assemblies.

With a month left before the Heritage Fair, ASB continues to tweak certain parts of the event as they prepare. However, ASB is confident that the Heritage Fair will succeed.

“I am excited about the Heritage Fair this year. I know my students have been working hard on organizing this event, and I am excited to see their hard work pay off,” Kelly said.