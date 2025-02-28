ASB prepares to open applications for new members

Sophia-Angelie Laluc A student looks through the ASB election packet, which contains the information about how to run for a class officer position. However, if candidates don’t win the election, they can still apply to be commissioners.

Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) is preparing to launch its application process to be a commissioner, offering students the opportunity to take on leadership roles and contribute to campus initiatives.

ASB has class officers and dozens of commissioners to help with tasks such as facilitating school assemblies, managing finances, and hosting social events both during and after school. There are around 90 students in ASB yearly, though the exact number changes.

“It’s a project-based education, where they learn by doing,” said ASB director Jim Kelly. “They learn leadership, good organization, and group collaboration skills, all done through the various projects and activities they organize.”

Kelly also said that the events they organize help with drawing students to help out. Events range from assemblies and dances to lunchtime activities on a regular school day, like the recent Carlmont mascot Monty’s birthday.

“I hope people see what ASB does and that ASB helps to enhance the school culture, and I hope that they want to be a part of that,” Kelly said.

For Jaysie Ho, a commissioner for ASB’s Positivity Commission, ASB’s community and mission drew her in.

“ASB’s mission is to spread spirit throughout the school,” Ho said. “I wanted to be part of it all and help make the student experience at Carlmont 10 times better.”

To join ASB, students must apply first, and then there are two rounds of interviews. There will be an informational meeting on Monday, Mar. 3, for those interested in applying to join an ASB commission.

“Everybody gets a first-round interview, and then we narrow down the pool of candidates based on who we think should make it through,” Kelly said. “Then there’s a second round of interviews for those people.”

However, the idea of the interview process leaves some applicants feeling nervous. Nathan Feldman, a freshman running for sophomore class vice president, expressed interest in applying for a commissioner role if he is not elected as a class officer. He hopes to join ASB to take an active role in planning events and making a direct impact on the school.

“I’m nervous about the elections and interviews because they decide whether or not I get to help out the school through a role in ASB,” Feldman said.

When asked about her interviews, Ho said they were also nerve-racking for her.

“The first interview was with different ASB members who asked me general questions, and the second interview was with the head honchos of ASB,” Ho said. “They were all sitting around me at a table while asking questions, and it was nerve-racking, but the interviewers helped me feel comfortable.

Overall, Ho said that ASB has fun while helping to make a school a better place and that those who are nervous about the application process should relax for their interviews.

“Be yourself and relax,” Ho said. “Don’t try to be someone you’re not.”